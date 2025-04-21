Traffic restrictions for JD Vance’s visit choke Delhi-Noida routes: Netizens fume, ‘What have you done, Delhi Police?’





In Delhi, Dhaula Kuan, Lajpat Nagar, Mahipalur, Vasant Kunj, Rajouri Garden were among the areas where roads were choked on Monday morning.



Delhi Traffic Police, citing a "special event," issued an advisory announcing the closure and diversion of certain roads during the following times on Monday: 9 am to 11 am, 11 am to 2 pm, and 6 pm to 9 pm. As per the advisory, parking will be prohibited on Sardar Patel Marg, Gurugram Road, Parade Road, Thimmaiya Marg, Air Force Road, and surrounding areas in the national capital from 9 am to 11 am. Vehicles parked improperly in these areas will be towed to the traffic pit at Kalibari Mandir Marg, in front of Bhairon Temple, as stated by Delhi Police.