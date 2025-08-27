Tragedy in Palghar: Ramabai Apartment partially collapses; 2 dead, 20 feared trapped

A portion of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment in Vasai area of Palghar in Maharashtra collapsed late Monday, August 25, night, trapping several residents under the debris and killing two. The rear section of the building, located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road, gave way suddenly, prompting a massive rescue operation. At least two persons have died in the Ramabai Apartment collapse in Palghar.

Teams from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Fire Department and two NDRF units are on the spot carrying out search and rescue efforts. So far, 11 people have been pulled out alive and admitted to hospitals in Virar and Nala Sopara, police said. Efforts are underway to trace others who may still be trapped.

Palghar Police said, “The rear part of the four-storey building of Ramabai Apartment, located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Vasai, collapsed late last night. Rescue work is underway with the help of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Fire Department and NDRF 2 teams. So far, 11 people have been rescued and have been admitted to hospitals in Virar and Nala Sopara.”

Vasai Virar Police has said in a statement that two people have died in the building collapse.

“Two people died in this incident, and nine people have been rescued from the debris. People rescued from the debris have been admitted to the nearest hospital in Virar, where they are undergoing treatment. Relief and rescue work is going on at the spot, where NDRF, the fire brigade team, as well as local police personnel are also present,” Vasai Virar Police said.