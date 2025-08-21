Tragic deaths- Gas leak kills four workers in Tarapur-Boisar industrial area in Maharashtra's Palghar

Maharashtra news: At least four people have been killed in a gas leak at pharmaceutical company in Palghar district's Tarapur-Boisar industrial area of Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at Medley Pharma, located in the industrial area of Boisar, which is around 130 km from Mumbai.

What caused the gas leak? Four workers were killed after nitrogen gas leaked from one of the units of the Maharashtra based pharmaceutical company.

The Chief of Palghar district disaster management cell, Vivekanand Kadam, said the incident occurred between 2.30 pm and 3 pm, after the nitrogen gas leaked, affecting the workers — six of whom were rushed to the hospital, reported PTI.

Four of the affected workers were declared dead at the hospital, said the disaster management cell chief.

"Six workers were rushed to the hospital, where four of them died around 6.15 pm," he said.

Two of the impacted workers have been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a local hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment, he said.

One of the workers is serious and undergoing treatment, the Chief told PTI.

The latest gas leak incident, killing four people comes less than a month after a similar incident occurred at a Goregaon dairy.

Ammonia gas leak at Goregaon plant On July 24, an ammonia gas leak occurred at the Mahananda Dairy plant in Goregaon (East) at around 9:12 pm. However, no injuries were reported.

Civic officials noted that ammonia began leaking from a 3,000-kilogram capacity tank located within a ground-floor refrigeration unit covering about 2,000 square feet.

In response to the ammonia leak, teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, HAZMAT unit, 108 Ambulance services, and local ward staff were swiftly deployed to the spot.