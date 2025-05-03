Mercedes Benz collision on Bengaluru–Pune Highway leaves 1 dead, 3 injured; case registered

One person died and three were injured in a crash that took place around 4:30 am on Saturday involving a Mercedes-Benz and a two-wheeler Splendor bike on the Bengaluru–Pune Highway, police said, adding the car crashed through the barricade on Wadgaon Bridge and plunged onto the service road below.

Pune DCP (Zone 3) Sambhaji Kadam said the driver and other occupants of the Mercedes suffered minor injuries. An offence under 105 Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (culpable homicide)is being filed and the medical of the accused is completed. Two accused are in custody, news agency ANI reported.

“Following the collision, the Mercedes broke through the barricade on Wadgaon bridge and fell on to the service road below. The vehicle suffered extensive damage,” Kadam stated.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Chinchwad resident Kunal Hushar. The family members of Hushar have claimed that the driver was drunk.

