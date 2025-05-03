Mercedes Benz collision on Bengaluru–Pune Highway leaves 1 dead, 3 injured; case registered

A crash on the Bengaluru–Pune Highway involving a Mercedes-Benz and a two-wheeler resulted in one death and three injuries.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated3 May 2025, 01:08 PM IST
Mercedes Benz collision on Bengaluru-Pune highway leaves 1 dead, 3 injured (Representational image)
One person died and three were injured in a crash that took place around 4:30 am on Saturday involving a Mercedes-Benz and a two-wheeler Splendor bike on the Bengaluru–Pune Highway, police said, adding the car crashed through the barricade on Wadgaon Bridge and plunged onto the service road below.

Pune DCP (Zone 3) Sambhaji Kadam said the driver and other occupants of the Mercedes suffered minor injuries. An offence under 105 Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (culpable homicide)is being filed and the medical of the accused is completed. Two accused are in custody, news agency ANI reported.

“Following the collision, the Mercedes broke through the barricade on Wadgaon bridge and fell on to the service road below. The vehicle suffered extensive damage,” Kadam stated.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Chinchwad resident Kunal Hushar. The family members of Hushar have claimed that the driver was drunk.

Major traffic on Bengaluru-Pune highway in March

A late-night accident near Kanavi Kuruvinakoppa village on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway led to seven vehicles being damaged, causing a major traffic disruption on March 25, reports said. There were no casualties reported.

The Hindu had reported the incident included two trucks, three KSRTC buses, a container vehicle and a motorcycle. The chain reaction started when a container driver lost control at a bend, resulting in vehicle overturn. This caused an abrupt halt by a truck behind it, which was then rear-ended by another truck.

Two KSRTC buses, with no much-distance, also collided into the pile-up. Police officials had said another KSRTC bus reportedly changed the direction to the left but eventually hitting a motorcyclist.

First Published:3 May 2025, 11:56 AM IST

