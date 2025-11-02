Tragic news: Class 6 girl dies after falling from 4th floor at Jaipur school

A girl studying in Class 6 died on Saturday after falling from the fourth floor of a private school in Jaipur, police said. An education department team sent to investigate the incident alleged that the school management refused to co-operate.

Prima facie, the death appears to be a case of suicide, and the police are currently scouring CCTV footage from the premises to establish the sequence of events leading up to the girl’s demise, the police stated.

The student, who was an only child, was rushed to a nearby hospital after she fell from the fourth floor of Neerja Modi School, where doctors subsequently declared her dead, Mansarovar SHO Lakhan Khatana told reporters.

Distressed due to Teacher's Behaviour A spokesperson for the Joint Parents’ Association, Abhishek Jain, claimed that the student took the drastic step after becoming distressed due to a teacher's behaviour, according to news agency PTI.

“We have spoken to many students. It has come to light that the girl jumped from the fourth floor after being scolded by a teacher. However, the school administration destroyed evidence by cleaning the spot,” Jain alleged.

Following the tragic incident, School Education Minister Madan Dilawar directed officials to visit the school and conduct an on-the-ground enquiry.

However, the team, comprising six officials, was reportedly denied access to meet either the Principal or the management, despite waiting for over an hour and a half.

“Neither the principal nor any school representative met us. The main gate was locked from inside, and even the staff did not respond when we knocked repeatedly,” District Education Officer (Elementary), Ram Niwas Sharma, said.

“We kept waiting at the gate. We tried to inform the principal, but no one came forward. Such non-cooperation will invite strict action,” Sharma said, adding that the department is considering cancelling the school's recognition.

Also Read | BITS Pilani Goa student found dead in hostel, police launch probe

According to officials, the team arrived at the school at around 3 pm but was refused entry by the staff. Police officers, including SHO Khatana, were at the site when the educational team got there.

Forensic experts have collected samples from the scene, the SHO added, noting that the post-mortem examination was conducted at Jaipuria Hospital, where the girl’s parents were present.

Dilawar also said: “It seems there were no adequate security arrangements at the school. I have asked the district education officer to submit a detailed report. Action will be taken if negligence is found.”