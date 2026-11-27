What you see first on a mobile recharge page has become a sticking point between the telecom regulator and India’s two largest operators, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Worried that greater visibility for cheaper packs could hurt revenues, the operators are pushing back against the regulator’s directive to display its mandated tariff plans upfront, three people aware of the matter said.
What you see first on a mobile recharge page has become a sticking point between the telecom regulator and India’s two largest operators, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Worried that greater visibility for cheaper packs could hurt revenues, the operators are pushing back against the regulator’s directive to display its mandated tariff plans upfront, three people aware of the matter said.
The lower-priced tariff plans mandated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) include the smaller recharge options, the voice-only options, calendar month plans, among others.
In its 1 October directive, the regulator asked telcos to “provide a separate and clearly visible tab or section titled ‘Trai-Mandated Packs’ containing different types of Trai-mandated vouchers, which shall be visible as the first tab on the prepaid recharge section on the websites and mobile applications of the service providers and shall also be prominently displayed on their other exclusive points of sale."
The operators were asked to submit their compliance reports to the regulator within 30 days of the date of the direction.
Trai noted that these low-cost vouchers were neither displayed prominently, nor were they easily accessible and consumers were facing difficulty in locating and subscribing to these plans.
“The operators, however, told the regulator that they are already displaying the plans prominently, and users can easily locate those,” said the first person, an executive at a telecom operator, adding that this was a non-issue.
In response to Mint's queries, senior officials at Jio said the company is fully compliant with Trai regulations. “Customers can view Trai-approved packs on the first page alongside Jio’s own plans,” an official said.
However, the apps and websites of Jio and Airtel still do not show them as the first tab, while Vodafone Idea (Vi) has listed the Trai mandated packs in its first tab, according to information available on the websites and mobile apps of operators.
At meetings with the regulator, the telcos raised concerns that giving these vouchers prime placement could affect their revenues further as they are already facing revenue losses by implementing different voice and SMS-only plans of shorter duration, said a second person in the know.
“When any user visits the website or app, he or she will easily be able to locate the Trai mandated packs on the prepaid recharge window without a hassle. The placement on making it as a first tab or not should be left to operators, given they will decide that based on their commercial interests,” said a third person, an industry executive aware of the matter.
Queries emailed to Bharti Airtel and Trai on Wednesday did not elicit any response until press time.
Inclusive push
In September, in a bid to give more options to price-sensitive consumers, Trai had mandated voice and SMS-only plans for lower validity recharges of 30 days or less. This came after it had noticed operators were offering limited long-validity voice and SMS-only plans.
Low-income consumers, or those using feature phones, require shorter validity packs so that they can recharge as per their needs. The regulator had said consumers who do not need data are often compelled to buy bundled packs with data, limiting their choice and leading to avoidable expenditure.
Following the regulator’s directions, telcos introduced such plans in October-November. Jio offers voice only plans starting ₹147 with a validity of 22 days, while Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s plans start at ₹185 for 28 days. Jio’s 28-day validity plan is priced at ₹177.
Revenue impact
Analysts, however, expect some users of the telcos to shift to the lower-priced voice-only.
“This was designed to improve affordability at the entry level… We estimate downtrading to these can impact Bharti’s mobile revenue by less than 1% at max (assuming all 2G subscribers migrate) and VIL’s (Vodafone Idea) mobile revenue by 2.3%,” said analysts at Axis Capital, in a note dated 2 November. “Impact on VIL is higher, given the higher proportion of 2G subscribers. Impact on blended Arpu (average revenue per user) for both is likely to be less than 1%.”
Arpu is a key metric showing the average monthly revenue per subscriber and is widely used to gauge profitability and monetization. Airtel’s Arpu was ₹271, Jio’s was ₹218.8, while that of Vi was at ₹198 in the September quarter.
“As per the Trai mandate, we have made the changes of ₹185. At this stage, it’s too early to make any assumptions, but our sense in the initial days is minimal disruption. We will continue to watch this space to observe how consumer behaviour changes, and then we’ll look at this,” Abhijit Kishore, chief executive officer of Vodafone Idea, said during the July-September earnings call with analysts on 13 November.
“As we speak today, over the last at least two weeks, we have not seen any significant downgrade, and rather, we have three plans with different validity,” he said.
Kishore said the initial results were not concerning. “We rather see a little bit of an upside with people migrating to a higher plan of ₹199. So, we don’t see that as a major impact at this point in time.”