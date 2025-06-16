Trai moves to rein in spam calls with new digital consent rule
Jatin Grover 6 min read 16 Jun 2025, 05:01 PM IST
This initiative, involving telecom operators and banks, aims to give consumers greater control over marketing communications and drastically cut down on unwanted spam. This comes amid concerns over unwanted calls and messages that consumers continue to face.
Get ready for fewer annoying calls and messages. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is launching a three-month pilot project, requiring your digital permission before companies can send you promotional calls or texts. This initiative, involving telecom operators and banks, aims to give consumers greater control over marketing communications and drastically cut down on unwanted spam, a government official aware of the matter said.
