New Delhi: As one-time passwords (OTPs) become a routine part of online banking and shopping, the different formats in which these messages arrive can make it harder for users to distinguish genuine alerts from scams. The telecom regulator is now looking to standardize OTP messages across banks, online platforms and other companies to make them easier to recognize and harder for fraudsters to imitate, two people aware of the discussions said. Experts, however, see only limited effectiveness.
Trai plans uniform OTP format to curb scams
SummaryTrai is discussing uniform OTP SMS formats with telecom operators and may issue a consultation paper. Standard templates could make messages easier to recognize and prevent codes appearing in previews, but experts caution that consistency alone will not stop scams.
New Delhi: As one-time passwords (OTPs) become a routine part of online banking and shopping, the different formats in which these messages arrive can make it harder for users to distinguish genuine alerts from scams. The telecom regulator is now looking to standardize OTP messages across banks, online platforms and other companies to make them easier to recognize and harder for fraudsters to imitate, two people aware of the discussions said. Experts, however, see only limited effectiveness.
About the Author
Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.
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