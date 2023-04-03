TRAI releases draft Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Repealing Regulations, 2023

TRAI releases draft Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Repealing Regulations, 20231 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 01:52 PM IST
- The draft Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Repealing Regulations, 2022 regulation is available on TRAI website www.trai.gov.in and shall be open for comments of the stakeholders up to 17th April 2023.
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released draft Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Repealing Regulations, 2023, inviting comments of stakeholders.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×