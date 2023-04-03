TRAI releases draft Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Repealing Regulations, 2023

The purpose of laying down Quality of Service Parameters was to ensure customer satisfaction. The parameters lay down the norms of network performance, which the service provider is required to achieve by proper dimensioning of his network. These parameters also measure the Quality of Service from time to time and compare that with the specified norms so as to monitor the level of performance, provided by various service providers and to protect the interests of subscribers of the Internet services.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}