Business News/ News / Train collision in Punjab injures two loco pilots: ‘Engine hit a passenger train’

Train collision in Punjab injures two loco pilots: ‘Engine hit a passenger train’

Fareha Naaz

In Punjab, two goods trains collided on Sunday morning, near Madhopur in Sirhind, injuring two loco pilots. The injured pilots have been admitted to Sri Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital.

The injured loco pilots in the train collision incident have been admitted to Sri Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital. (representative image)

In Punjab, two goods trains collided on Sunday morning, near Madhopur in Sirhind, injuring two loco pilots, reported ANI. The injured pilots have been admitted to Sri Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital.

A Government Railway Police official said, "Two loco pilots were injured Sunday morning when a stationary freight train was hit from behind by another at the Sirhind railway station."

He added, “The collision caused the engine of one of them to flip over to another track and hit a passenger train."

The official informed news agency PTI that was no loss of life. The injured loco pilots have been identified as Vikas Kumar and Himanshu Kumar. “Vikas Kumar suffered injuries to his head and Himanshu Kumar to his back," PTI quoted Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital doctor as saying. The docter noted that the injured were referred to the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

