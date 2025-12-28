Indian Railways has implemented a nationwide second fare revision for long-distance travel in 2025, effective December 26. The move follows a similar increase in July, bringing to an end a five-year period of fare stability that had lasted since January 2020.
Train fares moved twice in 2025—how repeated hikes burden passengers
SummaryAfter keeping railway fares unchanged for the last five years, Indian Railways has increased train prices twice this year. The hikes appear modest but it hurts those in the low-income group
Indian Railways has implemented a nationwide second fare revision for long-distance travel in 2025, effective December 26. The move follows a similar increase in July, bringing to an end a five-year period of fare stability that had lasted since January 2020.