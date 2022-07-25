Trainee aircraft crashes in Pune, pilot injured1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 03:26 PM IST
A trainee aircraft crashed in Pune district of Maharashtra on Monday. The woman pilot was injured in the incident
A trainee aircraft crashed on a farm in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Monday, injuring the woman pilot. The trainee pilot crashed in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka in Pune. According to the reports, the trainee aircraft crashed due to suspected power loss.