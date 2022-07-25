Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Trainee aircraft crashes in Pune, pilot injured

Trainee aircraft crashes in Pune, pilot injured

Trainee aircraft crashed in Pune (ANI photo)
1 min read . 03:26 PM ISTLivemint

  • A trainee aircraft crashed in Pune district of Maharashtra on Monday. The woman pilot was injured in the incident

A trainee aircraft crashed on a farm in the Pune district of Maharashtra on Monday, injuring the woman pilot. The trainee pilot crashed in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka in Pune. According to the reports, the trainee aircraft crashed due to suspected power loss.

The trainee aircraft crashed around 11:30 am on Monday. The aircraft belonged to Carver Aviation.

Informing about the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "On July 25, Carver Aviation Cessna 152 aircraft VT-ALI on a solo cross country flight made a crash landing while 15 nm inbound to Baramati Airfield due to suspected power loss."

The pilot, 22-year-old Bhavika Rathod, was injured after the trainee aircraft crashed into a Pune farm. The staff members of Carver aviation are on spot.

Also Read | Ukraine carrier cargo plane crashes in Greece, reportedly had explosives

Further investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the aircraft crash is underway.

Back in January, an aircraft of the Indian Army's Officers' Training Academy in Bihar's Gaya crashed shortly after take-off. Both the pilots in the aircraft made it out safely.

"An aircraft of the Indian Army's Officers' Training Academy in Gaya, Bihar today crashed soon after taking off during training. Both the pilots in the aircraft are safe," Army officials had said.

