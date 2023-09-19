Heavy rains in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh severely impacted train schedules on the Mumbai-Delhi sector yesterday, particularly on the Western Railway. Bridge No. 502, which spans the River Narmada between Bharuch and Ankleshwar, is experiencing water levels above the danger mark, exceeding 40 feet. Consequently, railway traffic has been halted, and numerous train services have been either delayed or cancelled.

Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Western Railway, stated that the water level in the Bharuch Ankleshwar section had risen above the danger mark at around 11 pm yesterday. Consequently, the movement of trains had to be suspended. After the water level receded, train services resumed, but speed restrictions were imposed. Approximately 30 trains were cancelled, and some experienced delays. Refreshments were arranged at stations and bus services from Baroda and Surat was offered to passengers.

Trains cancelled In Gujarat

Due to heavy rains and the release of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam in the Narmada River, train services in Gujarat have been severely affected. The Western Railways has set up helpline numbers to assist passengers with train-related information. Train traffic between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations in the Vadodara division, on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, has come to a halt due to the Narmada River's water levels rising above the danger mark at brigade no.

Several trains on the Bharuch and Ankleshwar sector that are cancelled today due to the adverse weather conditions, include: