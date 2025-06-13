TVS Capital revamps board, eyes tech-driven investment opportunities
Summary
Three long-serving board members—R. Thyagarajan, Rajeev Gupta and Pradeep Kumar—have stepped down after completing their tenures. Thyagarajan, a founding figure in the firm’s journey, will continue in an honorary role as “Mentor Emeritus”.
Private equity firm TVS Capital Funds (TCF) has reconstituted its board of directors as it eyes investment opportunities in technology-enabled sectors while maintaining its core focus on financial services.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story