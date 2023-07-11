Transparent mice to detect and eliminate cancerous tumours. Here's how

Transparent mice to detect and eliminate cancerous tumours. Here's how2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 07:39 AM IST
Scientists at the Helmholtz Munich research centre have developed a scanning method using transparent mice to detect tumours at the cellular level, potentially revolutionising cancer drug testing and medical research.
Scientists at the Helmholtz Munich research centre have made significant progress in cancer drug testing by utilising a transparent mouse. The innovative scanning method allows the detection of tumours that were previously too small to identify.
Cancer drugs are often tested on mice before human trials commence. The new scanning method has the potential to transform this process, as it provides significantly greater clarity compared to existing techniques. The team has successfully detected cancerous tumours in their nascent stages, a critical milestone. Professor Ertürk said, "MRI and PET scans would show you only big tumours. Ours show tumours at the single cell, which they absolutely can't".
He added," Current drugs extend life by a few years and then the cancer comes back. This is because the development process never included eliminating those tiny tumours, which were never visible."
The new scanning method can only be applied to deceased mice, providing insights into the progression of cancer or the effectiveness of treatments. Professor Ertürk's technique involves rendering the mice transparent after inducing cancer and subsequently scanning them. By employing this method on a small number of mice, researchers can assess the drug's effectiveness.
The transparent mouse creation process involves eliminating fats and pigments from the mouse's corpse using a chemical process. The resulting transparent mouse retains its internal organs and nerves, albeit being nearly invisible, reported BBC News.
Professor Ertürk's scanning technique capitalises on his earlier transparent mouse development. By introducing specific antibodies, researchers can highlight specific tissues of interest for microscopic examination.
The new scanning technique offers several advantages over current methods. Researchers can now study diseases in the context of the entire body, enhancing their understanding of the impact of different drugs and treatments. Furthermore, the 3D images obtained from the scans are stored online, allowing researchers to access a library of data, reducing the need for additional live mice in experiments. Professor Ertürk believes that this technique has the potential to significantly reduce lab animal usage.
The study, published in the journal Nature Biotechnology offers promising prospects for improved cancer drug testing.