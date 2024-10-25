Travel Alert: Jaipur Airport Terminal 1 will reopen on October 27. Key changes for domestic and international travellers

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will inaugurate Terminal 1 at Jaipur Airport on October 26. The revamped terminal aims to enhance both domestic and international passenger experiences in the Pink City.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published25 Oct 2024, 12:31 PM IST
Jaipur Airport's Terminal-1, is set to reopen on October 27, it will exclusively handle international flights after its inauguration on October 26.
Jaipur Airport's Terminal-1, is set to reopen on October 27, it will exclusively handle international flights after its inauguration on October 26.

Jaipur Airport Terminal 1 is all set for its grand reopening. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will lead the inauguration ceremony on October 26. Terminal 1, designated for international flights, will become fully operational on October 27.

The revamped terminal aims to enhance both domestic and international passenger experiences at Jaipur Airport in the Pink City.

With this, Jaipur Airport will now have two terminals.

Starting Sunday, Terminal 2, which previously handled both domestic and international traffic, will now be exclusively for domestic flights. 

“Terminal 1 will be open exclusively for international operations from October 27 midnight. The new terminal will greatly enhance the airport capacity and improve overall service quality for the passengers,” PTI quoted an airport official.

The airport official added that with an annual increase of 7 per cent in passenger traffic, the opening of Terminal 1 marks a significant milestone in enhancing the airport's overall capacity.

The renovated Terminal 1, designed in an aesthetic heritage way, can now accommodate 15 lakh passengers annually. The departure area includes around 10 immigration counters, while the arrival area offers 14.

Approximately 100 security personnel, including CISF and airport security, will be deployed at the terminal, News18 reported. The upgraded terminal also features other amenities like a medical room, 24-hour ambulance service, and passenger lounges. The expected new international routes to Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur will likely boost tourism in Rajasthan. 

Located in the southern suburb of Sanganer, the Jaipur airport is the 13th busiest airport in India in daily scheduled flight operations, according to the Airports Authority of India.

The inaugural flight at Terminal-1 on October 27 will be an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi, scheduled to land at 2:10 am. 

The renovation work on Terminal 1, which began in December 2017, is now complete and is set for operations soon. 

