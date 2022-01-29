Travelling to Canada from India? All you need to know about the new travel rules

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Canadian authorities have said that passengers from India taking a connecting flight from now on will not require to take a Covid-19 test in a third country which was the port of departure for a destination in Canada.
Canada on Thursday has revised some of the restrictions for people travelling from India to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. In its updated travel advisory, the North American nation has stated that it has removed the requirements for flyers to get a negative RT-PCR report from a single lab operated by the company Genestrings at Delhi airport within 18 hours of departure of the flight. Earlier this rule was applicable to the people taking the direct flight between both the countries.
In another modified advisory, the Canadian authorities have said that passengers from India taking a connecting flight from now on will not require to take a Covid-19 test in a third country which was the port of departure for a destination in Canada.
“Removing, effective January 28, 2022, the modified pre-departure test requirements for travellers coming to Canada on direct or indirect flights from India or Morocco. Travellers from these countries will no longer be required to obtain a valid negative pre-departure COVID-19 test from a third country. All travellers entering Canada are now subject to the same pre-entry test requirements, regardless of their departure country," the official statement said.
India’s high commissioner to Ottawa Ajay Bisaria said, “This is a welcome step towards restoring normal mobility and also ending a regime that discriminated against travellers from India," as quoted by HT.
“Safeguarding the health and safety of Canadians is always at the forefront of any decision our government makes in the fight against COVID-19 and its variants. We continue to collaborate with air operators, and their hard work in implementing the ongoing changes to air travel requirements has greatly contributed to the safety and security of Canadians and our transportation system. The epidemiological situation in Canada and abroad remains closely monitored and our officials and experts continue to evaluate the measures in place and recommend necessary adjustments to keep Canadians and our transportation system safe and secure," said Canadian Minister of Transport.
