Travelling to Canada from India? All you need to know about the new travel rules

“Safeguarding the health and safety of Canadians is always at the forefront of any decision our government makes in the fight against COVID-19 and its variants. We continue to collaborate with air operators, and their hard work in implementing the ongoing changes to air travel requirements has greatly contributed to the safety and security of Canadians and our transportation system. The epidemiological situation in Canada and abroad remains closely monitored and our officials and experts continue to evaluate the measures in place and recommend necessary adjustments to keep Canadians and our transportation system safe and secure," said Canadian Minister of Transport.