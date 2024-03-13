Treasuries Extend Declines After Weak Demand for 10-Year Sale
Bond prices slumped further Tuesday after the US Treasury’s monthly 10-year note auction drew lackluster demand despite yields rising into the bidding deadline on inflation data that exceeded expectations.
