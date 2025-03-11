Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
A police complaint has been filed against Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay over his Iftar event during Ramzan. The Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath, which has filed the police complaint, accused the organiser of the Iftar event of allowing ‘drunkards and rowdies’ to participate which, they alleged, ‘insulted Muslims’. The Muslim body has also alleged that attendees were treated ‘like cows’.
Following the complaint, Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath treasurer Syed Kous said, “Muslims were insulted at the Iftar programme organised by Vijay. We believe the participation of drunkards and rowdies who had nothing to do with fasting or Iftar has insulted Muslims.”
He alleged that actor Vijay hired ‘foreign guards’ who disrespected people, ‘treating them like cows’.
“Legal action should be taken against Vijay to ensure this does not happen again. We did not file a complaint for publicity,” Syed Kous said.
Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay hosted Iftar in Chennai on March 7, Friday, and greeted Muslims, hailing the ideals of brotherhood and humanism.
Wearing a skullcap and clad in a white shirt and dhoti, Vijay thanked Muslims for accepting his invitation and for taking part in the Iftar event. During the event, Vijay also prayed along with Muslims and broke fast.
Later, the actor-politician appeared from the sunroof of his campaign van and waved at his excited fans who had gathered on roadsides and on a flyover. The video of Vijay praying and breaking his fast has since gone viral on social media, with many praising him for practising ‘secularism’ while others called it ‘appeasement’.
