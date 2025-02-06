A corporate employee has shared his journey of building a giant corpus of ₹5 crore, that too when he started his investment journey with zero investment eleven years ago. Gurjot Ahluwalia, who works as senior manager at Accenture Strategy shared his ‘biggest achievement in 2024’, which was to reach to a networth of ₹5 crore in eleven years.

While sharing the update on his personal finance journey, Ahluwalia, also revealed that he aims to become financially independent in 2025. According to the screenshot of his net worth assets, his total investment is estimated to grow to ₹13.1 crore by 2035.

What is the secret to financial freedom? Gurugram-based Gurjot Ahluwalia also mentioned about the key factors which helped him grow his investments. As he remained focus on building his net worth over the year, he made sure to never distract from three key elements: “Professional growth, aggressive savings, and equity investments.”

Gurjot Ahluwalia shared secret to financial freedom.

While professional growth helped him earn better, prioritising savings of gratifications helped him invest more on options like equities.

Ahluwalia also referred to the stock market corrections in the past two months, and added that his net worth has reduced by 8-10% but he is sure that the next bull market will help him ‘fulfil all his materialistic aspirations’.

He also mentioned that he always attempted to keep his debt low. Since his education was covered by parents and he was still living with his family, he had never required to spend money on rent and education.

‘Liabilities below ₹ 1 lakh’ Replying to one of the queries on comments section, Gurjot Ahluwalia mentioned that he generally prefers to keep ‘liabilities below ₹1 lakh’.