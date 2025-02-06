‘0 to ₹5 crore in 11 yrs’: Accenture employee shares secret to financial freedom, ‘Professional growth, savings and…’

Gurjot Ahluwalia, a senior manager at Accenture Strategy, built a net worth of 5 crore over eleven years. How did he do it? Know more about his investment journey here

A corporate employee has shared his secret to attaining wealth in long-term.

A corporate employee has shared his journey of building a giant corpus of 5 crore, that too when he started his investment journey with zero investment eleven years ago. Gurjot Ahluwalia, who works as senior manager at Accenture Strategy shared his ‘biggest achievement in 2024’, which was to reach to a networth of 5 crore in eleven years.

While sharing the update on his personal finance journey, Ahluwalia, also revealed that he aims to become financially independent in 2025. According to the screenshot of his net worth assets, his total investment is estimated to grow to 13.1 crore by 2035.

What is the secret to financial freedom?

Gurugram-based Gurjot Ahluwalia also mentioned about the key factors which helped him grow his investments. As he remained focus on building his net worth over the year, he made sure to never distract from three key elements: “Professional growth, aggressive savings, and equity investments.”

Gurjot Ahluwalia shared secret to financial freedom.
While professional growth helped him earn better, prioritising savings of gratifications helped him invest more on options like equities.

Ahluwalia also referred to the stock market corrections in the past two months, and added that his net worth has reduced by 8-10% but he is sure that the next bull market will help him ‘fulfil all his materialistic aspirations’.

He also mentioned that he always attempted to keep his debt low. Since his education was covered by parents and he was still living with his family, he had never required to spend money on rent and education.

‘Liabilities below 1 lakh’

Replying to one of the queries on comments section, Gurjot Ahluwalia mentioned that he generally prefers to keep ‘liabilities below 1 lakh’.

“Yes I was traveling to Dubai during that time. Generally always under 1 lakh,” wrote Gurjot Ahluwalia in response to question related to his liabilities. His networth calculation included investment in ‘primarily equity, MF, bonds, NPS, EPF, savings, etc.’

