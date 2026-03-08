₹1 Lakh rent for 700 sq ft flat in Mumbai's Parel? Viral video stuns internet: ‘My salary is less than their rent’

Mumbai’s famously expensive housing market is once again under the spotlight after a viral video showed two young professionals paying around ₹1 lakh a month in rent for a 2BHK apartment in Parel.

The video, shared on Instagram by influencer Arya Kothari, features two software engineers giving viewers a tour of their rented home. The clip quickly grabbed attention online, with many social media users expressing shock at the rent.

Before entering the apartment, the influencer asked a question many viewers had in mind.

“How much do you pay for rent in Mumbai?” he asked. “Around a lakh,” the woman replied, adding that the two-bedroom apartment is roughly 700 square feet in size.

Inside The Viral Apartment Tour The tour begins in the living room, where the resident explains the layout of the flat. She pointed out the master bedroom while describing the apartment configuration.

“This is the master bedroom, so it’s bigger,” she said.

According to the residents, the ₹1 lakh monthly rent also includes maintenance charges.

Located in Parel, a central Mumbai neighbourhood known for its high-rise residential towers and proximity to major commercial hubs, the apartment also offers a view that the residents say they enjoy the most.

During the tour, the woman pointed toward the window and said: “You can actually see the flights landing, takeoff. That’s my favourite thing to do.”

The two residents also revealed that they both work as software engineers. When asked about their favourite spot in the house, they said they spend most of their time in the living room.

“The living room. We lounge a lot. We have a lot of deep talks. We have a lot of career advice going on,” one of them said.

Living In Mumbai At 23 Despite the steep rent, the residents seemed happy with their decision to live in the area.

“If you’re 23-year-old, yeah. Living in SoBo, I think this is the place to be,” one of them said.

When asked about the biggest challenge of living in Mumbai, one of them joked about the city’s distances.

“Doing long distance with people in Bandra,” she said.

Internet Reacts The video soon triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users stunned by the rental price.

One user wrote, "1 lakh????? Nashik mai itne emi mai 2 ghar kharid looo maii."

Another commented, "I have a better place to watch planes landing and takeoff."

A third wrote, "23 years old paying rent of 1 Lac per month."

"1 lakh rent toh main Borivali mein de raha hun, I need to change my broker," another user joked.

One comment summed up the reaction of many viewers: "Just realised that my monthly salary is less than their rent share."