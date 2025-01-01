Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  10 biggest flops of 2024: Bollywood movies that bombed at box office; check which one lost 287 crore

10 biggest flops of 2024: Bollywood movies that bombed at box office; check which one lost ₹287 crore

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

In 2024, Bollywood experienced significant box-office flops, with the biggest losing 287 crore. The top ten movies faced heavy financial losses, highlighting the struggles of the industry this year.

10 biggest flops of 2024: Bollywood movies that bombed at box office; check which one lost 287 crore

The year 2024 has seen some big box-office bombs from Bollywood. The biggest flop of the year lost 287 crore. Let’s take a look at the Top 10 movies that lost the most money in 2024.

10. Bastar: The Naxal Story

Plot: A tale of Naxal insurgency and the lives affected by it in the Bastar region.

Cast: Adah Sharma, Raima Sen, Shilpa Shukla

Budget: 15 crore

Business: 2.9 crore

Loss: 12.1 crore

Where to Watch: ZEE5

9. Naam

Plot: A story of a professional killer who suffers memory loss. Then, he goes on to rediscover his identity

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao, Rajpal Yadav

Budget: 20 crore

Business: 1.02 crore

Loss: 18.98 crore

Where to Watch: NA

8. Ruslaan

Plot: Ruslaan, a terrorist’s son adopted by ATS officer Sameer Singh, secretly joins RAW to clear his father’s stigma.

Cast: Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Vidya Malvade

Budget: 25 crore

Business: 4.05 crore

Loss: 20.95 crore

Where to Watch: JioCinema

7. Ulajh

Plot: A diplomatic thriller that unravels international conspiracies and the personal stakes involved.

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew

Budget: 35 crore

Business: 8.7 crore

Loss: 26.3 crore

Where to Watch: Netflix

6. The Buckingham Murders

Plot: A detective thriller where an investigator tackles a high-profile case in Buckingham.

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, Sarah-Jane Dias

Budget: 40 crore

Business: 9.5 crore

Loss: 30.5 crore

Where to Watch: Netflix

5. I Want To Talk

Plot: Arjun Sen, an NRI battling cancer and relationship struggles, rebuilds his bond with his daughter Reya, defying medical odds with resilience.

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Ahilya Bamroo, Johny Lever

Budget: 40 crore

Business: 2.14 crore

Loss: 37.86 crore

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video (Yet to be released)

4. Yudhra

Plot: Yudhra, raised by Karthik and Rehman after his parents’ death, infiltrates a drug syndicate to avenge them. Betrayals, covert missions and revenge culminate in Yudhra defeating enemies and finding peace.

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Malavika Mohanan

Budget: 50 crore

Business: 11.35 crore

Loss: 38.65 crore

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Plot: The film spans 23 years and explores Krishna and Vasudha’s love, separation and reunion after his imprisonment and her remarriage.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill

Budget: 100 crore

Business: 12.2 crore

Loss: 87.8 crore

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Maidaan

Plot: India’s football team, led by coach Syed Abdul Rahim, overcame challenges, internal conflicts, and health struggles to win gold at the 1962 Asian Games.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao

Budget: 250 crore

Business: 53 crore

Loss: 197 crore

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Plot: A masked attacker threatens India’s destruction, forcing court-martialed soldiers to stop a rogue scientist using clones and avert war.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran

Budget: 350 crore

Business: 63 crore

Loss: 287 crore

Where to Watch: Netflix

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Koimoi.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.