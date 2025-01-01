In 2024, Bollywood experienced significant box-office flops, with the biggest losing ₹ 287 crore. The top ten movies faced heavy financial losses, highlighting the struggles of the industry this year.

The year 2024 has seen some big box-office bombs from Bollywood. The biggest flop of the year lost ₹287 crore. Let's take a look at the Top 10 movies that lost the most money in 2024.

10. Bastar: The Naxal Story Plot: A tale of Naxal insurgency and the lives affected by it in the Bastar region.

Budget: ₹15 crore

Business: ₹2.9 crore

Where to Watch: ZEE5

9. Naam Plot: A story of a professional killer who suffers memory loss. Then, he goes on to rediscover his identity

Budget: ₹20 crore

Business: ₹1.02 crore

Where to Watch: NA

8. Ruslaan Plot: Ruslaan, a terrorist’s son adopted by ATS officer Sameer Singh, secretly joins RAW to clear his father’s stigma.

Budget: ₹25 crore

Business: ₹4.05 crore

Where to Watch: JioCinema

7. Ulajh Plot: A diplomatic thriller that unravels international conspiracies and the personal stakes involved.

Budget: ₹35 crore

Business: ₹8.7 crore

Where to Watch: Netflix

6. The Buckingham Murders Plot: A detective thriller where an investigator tackles a high-profile case in Buckingham.

Budget: ₹40 crore

Business: ₹9.5 crore

Where to Watch: Netflix

5. I Want To Talk Plot: Arjun Sen, an NRI battling cancer and relationship struggles, rebuilds his bond with his daughter Reya, defying medical odds with resilience.

Budget: ₹40 crore

Business: ₹2.14 crore

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video (Yet to be released)

4. Yudhra Plot: Yudhra, raised by Karthik and Rehman after his parents’ death, infiltrates a drug syndicate to avenge them. Betrayals, covert missions and revenge culminate in Yudhra defeating enemies and finding peace.

Budget: ₹50 crore

Business: ₹11.35 crore

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Plot: The film spans 23 years and explores Krishna and Vasudha’s love, separation and reunion after his imprisonment and her remarriage.

Budget: ₹100 crore

Business: ₹12.2 crore

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Maidaan Plot: India’s football team, led by coach Syed Abdul Rahim, overcame challenges, internal conflicts, and health struggles to win gold at the 1962 Asian Games.

Budget: ₹250 crore

Business: ₹53 crore

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Plot: A masked attacker threatens India’s destruction, forcing court-martialed soldiers to stop a rogue scientist using clones and avert war.

Budget: ₹350 crore

Business: ₹63 crore

Where to Watch: Netflix

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Koimoi.com