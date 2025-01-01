The year 2024 has seen some big box-office bombs from Bollywood. The biggest flop of the year lost ₹287 crore. Let’s take a look at the Top 10 movies that lost the most money in 2024.
10. Bastar: The Naxal Story
Plot: A tale of Naxal insurgency and the lives affected by it in the Bastar region.
Cast: Adah Sharma, Raima Sen, Shilpa Shukla
Budget: ₹15 crore
Business: ₹2.9 crore
Loss: ₹12.1 crore
Where to Watch: ZEE5
9. Naam
Plot: A story of a professional killer who suffers memory loss. Then, he goes on to rediscover his identity
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao, Rajpal Yadav
Budget: ₹20 crore
Business: ₹1.02 crore
Loss: ₹18.98 crore
Where to Watch: NA
8. Ruslaan
Plot: Ruslaan, a terrorist’s son adopted by ATS officer Sameer Singh, secretly joins RAW to clear his father’s stigma.
Cast: Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Vidya Malvade
Budget: ₹25 crore
Business: ₹4.05 crore
Loss: ₹20.95 crore
Where to Watch: JioCinema
7. Ulajh
Plot: A diplomatic thriller that unravels international conspiracies and the personal stakes involved.
Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew
Budget: ₹35 crore
Business: ₹8.7 crore
Loss: ₹26.3 crore
Where to Watch: Netflix
6. The Buckingham Murders
Plot: A detective thriller where an investigator tackles a high-profile case in Buckingham.
Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, Sarah-Jane Dias
Budget: ₹40 crore
Business: ₹9.5 crore
Loss: ₹30.5 crore
Where to Watch: Netflix
5. I Want To Talk
Plot: Arjun Sen, an NRI battling cancer and relationship struggles, rebuilds his bond with his daughter Reya, defying medical odds with resilience.
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Ahilya Bamroo, Johny Lever
Budget: ₹40 crore
Business: ₹2.14 crore
Loss: ₹37.86 crore
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video (Yet to be released)
4. Yudhra
Plot: Yudhra, raised by Karthik and Rehman after his parents’ death, infiltrates a drug syndicate to avenge them. Betrayals, covert missions and revenge culminate in Yudhra defeating enemies and finding peace.
Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Malavika Mohanan
Budget: ₹50 crore
Business: ₹11.35 crore
Loss: ₹38.65 crore
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
3. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha
Plot: The film spans 23 years and explores Krishna and Vasudha’s love, separation and reunion after his imprisonment and her remarriage.
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill
Budget: ₹100 crore
Business: ₹12.2 crore
Loss: ₹87.8 crore
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
2. Maidaan
Plot: India’s football team, led by coach Syed Abdul Rahim, overcame challenges, internal conflicts, and health struggles to win gold at the 1962 Asian Games.
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao
Budget: ₹250 crore
Business: ₹53 crore
Loss: ₹197 crore
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Plot: A masked attacker threatens India’s destruction, forcing court-martialed soldiers to stop a rogue scientist using clones and avert war.
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran
Budget: ₹350 crore
Business: ₹63 crore
Loss: ₹287 crore
Where to Watch: Netflix
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Koimoi.com