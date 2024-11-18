International Men’s Day 2024 highlights Bollywood films celebrating men's strength and resilience. Featuring Hindi films released after 2020, the selection includes diverse stories of leadership, sacrifice and modern relationships.

International Men’s Day 2024 is the perfect occasion to appreciate men's strength, resilience and emotional depth through compelling stories. From gripping dramas to heartfelt comedies, these Bollywood films showcase men’s journeys, struggles, and triumphs, offering both inspiration and entertainment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

We have chosen Hindi films released after 2020. Whether tales of leadership, sacrifice or modern relationships, these movies have something for everyone.

Sardar Udham (2021) Plot: A powerful biographical drama portraying Sardar Udham Singh’s unwavering resolve to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and his pivotal role in India’s fight against British colonial rule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Shershaah (2021) Plot: A biopic on Captain Vikram Batra, showcasing his bravery, sacrifices, and love during the Kargil War, cementing his place as a national hero. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sooryavanshi (2021) Plot: A relentless cop unites with his counterparts to thwart a massive terrorist plot while battling personal and professional challenges in this gripping action drama. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh

Where to watch: Netflix

Jersey (2022) Plot: A former cricketer struggles against age and adversity to make a comeback, inspiring his son with his resilience and passion for the sport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur

Where to watch: Netflix

Dasvi (2022) Plot: An imprisoned politician decides to complete his 10th-grade education, discovering personal growth while also inspiring others through his unconventional journey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur

Where to watch: Netflix, JioCinema

Raksha Bandhan (2022) A heartwarming story of a man’s sacrifices for his sisters, showcasing familial bonds and the emotional weight of love and responsibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar

Where to watch: ZEE5

Drishyam 2 (2022) Plot: In this thrilling murder mystery sequel, Vijay Salgaonkar faces renewed police scrutiny while navigating twists and turns to protect his family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bheed (2023) Plot: A social drama highlighting the struggles of migrant workers during India’s COVID-19 lockdown, portraying human resilience amidst inequality and hardship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar

Where to watch: Netflix

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) Plot: A romantic comedy exploring modern relationships, emotional vulnerabilities and light-hearted conflicts with a humorous and heartfelt narrative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor

Where to watch: Netflix

83 (2021) Plot: Relive India’s historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory under Kapil Dev’s leadership, showcasing teamwork, perseverance, and a nation’s triumph against all odds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix