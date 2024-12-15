Let’s take a look at 10 Christmas movies to watch on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar.
Merry Christmas (2024)
Plot: Two strangers meet on Christmas Eve, leading to suspense, mystery and unexpected twists as their secrets unfold amid festive celebrations.
Cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi
Where to watch: Netflix
My Santa (2019)
Plot: A little girl’s Christmas wish magically brings Santa into her life, leading to heartwarming adventures, surprises, and lessons about love and family.
Cast: Dileep, Manasvi Kottachi
Where to watch: ZEE5
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)
Plot: A toymaker and his granddaughter embark on a magical adventure to restore hope and joy in their lives during a festive Christmas season.
Cast: Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key
Where to watch: Netflix
The Christmas Chronicles (2018)
Plot: After crashing Santa’s sleigh, two siblings join him on an exciting adventure to save Christmas before it’s too late.
Cast: Kurt Russell, Darby Camp
Where to watch: Netflix
Love Actually (2003)
Plot: A series of heartwarming and bittersweet love stories unfold during the festive season, exploring different shades of romance and relationships.
Cast: Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)
Plot: A spontaneous Vegas marriage on Christmas leads two strangers to discover themselves and their feelings during a memorable festive journey.
Cast: Imran Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV
The Holiday (2006)
Plot: Two women exchange homes during Christmas to escape heartbreak, unexpectedly finding romance and self-discovery in each other’s lives.
Cast: Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Anjaana Anjaani (2010)
Plot: Two strangers, struggling with personal pain, form a bond during Christmas, helping each other find hope and love through shared experiences.
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra
Where to watch: ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Home Alone (1990)
Plot: A mischievous boy, left home alone during Christmas, defends his house against two bumbling burglars with hilarious and clever tricks.
Cast: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube
Klaus (2019)
Plot: A selfish postman and a reclusive toymaker forge an unlikely friendship, bringing joy to a remote town and creating the legend of Santa Claus.
Cast: Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones
Where to watch: Netflix