Business News/ News / Trends/  10 Christmas movies to watch on OTT during this festive season: My Santa, Love Actually, Home Alone and more

10 Christmas movies to watch on OTT during this festive season: My Santa, Love Actually, Home Alone and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Explore 10 festive Christmas movies available on popular OTT platforms, featuring various plots from suspenseful encounters to heartwarming adventures, showcasing a range of casts and where to watch them, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar.

10 Christmas movies to watch on OTT during this festive season: My Santa, Love Actually, Home Alone and more

Let’s take a look at 10 Christmas movies to watch on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar.

Merry Christmas (2024)

Plot: Two strangers meet on Christmas Eve, leading to suspense, mystery and unexpected twists as their secrets unfold amid festive celebrations.

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi

Where to watch: Netflix

My Santa (2019)

Plot: A little girl’s Christmas wish magically brings Santa into her life, leading to heartwarming adventures, surprises, and lessons about love and family.

Cast: Dileep, Manasvi Kottachi

Where to watch: ZEE5

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

Plot: A toymaker and his granddaughter embark on a magical adventure to restore hope and joy in their lives during a festive Christmas season.

Cast: Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key

Where to watch: Netflix

The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Plot: After crashing Santa’s sleigh, two siblings join him on an exciting adventure to save Christmas before it’s too late.

Cast: Kurt Russell, Darby Camp

Where to watch: Netflix

Love Actually (2003)

Plot: A series of heartwarming and bittersweet love stories unfold during the festive season, exploring different shades of romance and relationships.

Cast: Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Plot: A spontaneous Vegas marriage on Christmas leads two strangers to discover themselves and their feelings during a memorable festive journey.

Cast: Imran Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV

The Holiday (2006)

Plot: Two women exchange homes during Christmas to escape heartbreak, unexpectedly finding romance and self-discovery in each other’s lives.

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

Plot: Two strangers, struggling with personal pain, form a bond during Christmas, helping each other find hope and love through shared experiences.

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra

Where to watch: ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Home Alone (1990)

Plot: A mischievous boy, left home alone during Christmas, defends his house against two bumbling burglars with hilarious and clever tricks.

Cast: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube

Klaus (2019)

Plot: A selfish postman and a reclusive toymaker forge an unlikely friendship, bringing joy to a remote town and creating the legend of Santa Claus.

Cast: Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones

Where to watch: Netflix

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
