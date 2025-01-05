Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  10 Hollywood classic movies now streaming on Netflix: Erin Brockovich, Inception, Interstellar and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Netflix now streams classic films like Inception, Interstellar, Schindler’s List and Love Actually. These timeless stories span genres from horror to romance, providing entertainment for all movie lovers starting January 1.

10 Hollywood classic movies now streaming on Netflix; Erin Brockovich, Inception, Interstellar and more

A number of Hollywood classics, including Inception, Interstellar, Schindler’s List and Love Actually, are now streaming on Netflix from January 1, offering timeless stories for every movie enthusiast. From horror to romance to science fiction, check the list of movies.

Bruce Almighty

Plot: A man gains God’s powers for a week, learning the responsibilities and challenges of omnipotence.

Cast: Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman, Jennifer Aniston

Dallas Buyers Club

Plot: A cowboy diagnosed with HIV smuggles unapproved drugs to help others while fighting for his life.

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Jared Leto, Jennifer Garner

Erin Brockovich

Plot: A determined legal assistant builds a case against a corporation polluting local water, risking everything for justice.

Cast: Julia Roberts, Albert Finney, Aaron Eckhart

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Plot: Four friends are stalked by a killer after covering up an accidental death they caused.

Cast: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe

Inception

Plot: A thief enters dreams to plant an idea but faces personal and subconscious obstacles on his journey.

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page

Interstellar

Plot: A team of astronauts ventures into a wormhole to find a habitable planet as Earth nears collapse.

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain

Love Actually

Plot: Multiple intertwined stories explore love in its many forms during the festive season in London.

Cast: Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley

Notting Hill

Plot: A bookshop owner falls in love with a famous actress, navigating their contrasting worlds.

Cast: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Rhys Ifans

Rush Hour (1, 2, 3)

Plot: A mismatched cop duo tackles international crimes with humour and action-packed stunts.

Cast: Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, Zhang Ziyi

Schindler’s List

Plot: A businessman saves hundreds of Jews during the Holocaust by employing them in his factory.

Cast: Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
