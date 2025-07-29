10 Indians denied entry into Malaysia after arriving at Kuala Lumpur Airport. Here's why

Ten Indian nationals were refused entry into Malaysia at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) despite the country’s ongoing visa-free travel policy for Indian passport holders, MalayMail reported.

The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) carried out a seven-hour immigration operation at Terminal 1 of KLIA on Friday, targeting passengers from high-risk flights. According to officials, more than 400 travellers were screened during the operation.

Of the 99 foreign nationals denied entry, 80 were from Bangladesh, 10 from India, and 9 from Pakistan. All were men, the authorities said.

‘Failed To Meet Immigration Checks’ In a statement, AKPS confirmed, “They were denied as they failed to meet immigration checks, including having suspicious reasons for visiting and travel records.” The agency added that those refused entry were taken through additional documentation procedures before being deported to their home countries as per legal protocols.

The checks included background screenings, examination of travel documents, and individual interviews. AKPS said such operations will be carried out regularly to “curb misuse of social visit passes and prevent human trafficking.”