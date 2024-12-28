10 international celebrities we lost in 2024: The year saw the passing of numerous international celebrities, including Liam Payne, Ken Page, Tony Todd and Christian Oliver, among many others. Let's have a look at 8 renowned figures who are no more.

International celebrities we lost in 2024: The year 2024 witnessed the loss of beloved celebrities like Christian Oliver, Tony Todd, and Liam Payne. The year was full of ups and down, with new stars emerging, while the demise of several notable and influential people left a significant void.

Liam Payne

FILE PHOTO: Singer Liam Payne poses for photographers at the world premiere of the film "I am Bolt" in London/File Photo

Liam Payne, the founding member of One Direction, passed away at the age of 31 on October 16 after suffering severe injuries from a fatal fall. The singer fell from the third floor of a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to CNN.

Wilson Fittipaldi Júnior

Wilson Fittipaldi Júnior

Wilson Fittipaldi Júnior, who was a Brazilian racing driver and Formula One team owner, died on February 23 at the age of 80. His died after choking on a piece of meat and suffering a cardiac arrest on Christmas Day. Brazilian Automobile Confederation (CBA) announced his death and in a statement said that former racing Champion “passed away peacefully and surrounded by love".

Tony Todd

Tony Todd

Tony Todd, known for his roles in ‘Candyman’ and ‘Final Destination’ franchise, passed away on November 6 at age 69. The actor battled a long, undisclosed illness, according to his wife Fatima. Announcing the legendary actor's death, ‘Final Destination’ producer New Line Cinema in a post on Instagram wrote, “The industry has lost a legend. We have lost a cherished friend. Rest in peace, Tony."

Nicholas Pryor

Nicholas Pryor

Nicholas David Pryor, who acted in General Hospital and Port Charles, died at the age of 89 on October 7 at his home, following a battle with cancer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jon Lindstrom, who acted alongside Nicholas Pryor in soap opera General Hospital, in a post on Instagram wrote, “He starred on #Broadway and delivered terrific work in Film and TV for over 60 years. But to me, he was my friend." He added, “One of the best I've ever had. He was a mentor, a sounding board, a trusted confidant, and even a father figure beyond, yes, playing my own father on #GH and #PortCharles."

Ken Page

Ken Page

Ken Page, known for playing Lion in The Wiz and Old Deuteronomy in Cats, passed away on September 30, at the age of 70. Producer Dorian Hannaway paid tribute to the Broadway actor through a post on facebook, which stated, “My heart is broken." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Christian Oliver

Christian Oliver

Christian Oliver, who appear in Speed Racer (2008) passed away at the age of 51 following a fatal plane crash on January 5. After vacationing in the Caribbean with his two daughters, Oliver was flying home. The aircraft fell into the ocean due to engine malfunction. Apart from acting, Oliver was worked as a realtor at Beverly Hills brokerage The Agency. The Agency founder Mauricio Umansky, condoling the loss, in a social media post wrote, “Christian, Madita and Annik, you will be missed. May you rest in peace."

Joe Bonsall

Joe Bonsall

Joe Bonsall, a veteran singer and Grammy award winner, died on July 9 at the age of 76. He was a celebrated tenor of the country and gospel group the Oak Ridge Boys. Joe Bonsall also authored some books, including four-part children's book series, which was released in 1997 titled The Molly Books. In 2003, he published GI Joe and Lillie, dedicated to his parents' lives during and after World War II.

David Harris

David Harris

David Harris, renowned for his role as Cochise in 1979's The Warriors, passed away on October 26 at the age of 75, following battle with cancer, according to The New York Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alan Rachins

Alan Rachins

Alan Rachins, known for his roles in L.A. Law and Dharma & Greg, passed away on November 2 at the age of 82. The Emmy-nominated actor died in his sleep due to heart failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Rachins’ wife Joanna Frank informed The Hollywood Reporter.

Michael Newman

Michael Newman

Michael Newman, known for his role in Baywatch, passed away on October 20 due to heart complications, at age of 68. According to Michael Newman's close friend, the actor was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2006. He was "surrounded by his family and friends" at the time of his death, People reported.