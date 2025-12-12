₹10 lakh for a moment with Messi: Splash the cash to shake hands with greatness; other perks involved

India is shivering with Messi fever, with the Argentine football legend all set to land in India tomorrow, Saturday, for his tour across four cities, namely, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai.

This will be the Messi's second visit to India after 2011, when he captained Argentina in a friendly match against Venezuela at Kolkata's Yuvabharati Krirangan Stadium.

While tickets have been sold out for the events in the four cities, there is one particular event that has garnered significant attention on social media platforms -- a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a meet-and-greet session with the World Cup winner.

Fans can now shake hands and click a picture with Messi by shelling out a humongous amount of ₹10 lakh!

Perks involved This is an exclusive ticket that includes a chance to meet and shake hands with Messi, click a photograph with him (six people per photo), get access to a curated buffet with gourmet food, and also a top-tier ticket for the football match scheduled in the legend's honour.

This meet-and-greet session will be taking place across the four cities Messi will be visiting.

Messi G.O.A.T India Tour schedule: Kolkata, 13 December: Lionel Messi will be landing in Kolkata early on Saturday, at around 1:30 am.

The meet-and-greet session is expected to start at around 9:30 am, after which Messi will virtually unveil his statue. The event in Kolkata will be attended by Sourav Ganguly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has announced the same in a social media post.

A short friendly match will also be played before Messi departs for Hyderabad.

Hyderabad, 13 December: An exhibition match with seven players in each side will be played at the Uppal Stadium. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is also scheduled to attend the event.

Post the match, a musical concert has been organised in honour of the Argentina great.

Mumbai, 14 December: Messi will appear for the Padel Cup at CCI, which is scheduled for 3:30 pm

A celebrity football match has been organised in his honour, and will start at 4 pm.

At 5 pm, an event will be held to felicitate Messi at the Wankhede Stadium, post which there will be a charity fashion show.

New Delhi, 15 December: Messi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At 1:30 pm, an event will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in his honour, post which Messi will take part in the felicitation cereomony of Minerva Academy players.

