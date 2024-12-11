IMDb has unveiled the top most popular Indian movies of 2024, featuring titles like Stree 2, Manjummel Boys and Maharaja. These films are available on various streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

10. Laapataa Ladies Laapataa Ladies follows two brides who get separated from their husbands after a train mishap, leading to hilarious yet heartwarming adventures of self-discovery and independence. Directed by Kiran Rao, the film blends humor with themes of sisterhood and freedom. It will be available on Netflix.

9. Singham Again Rohit Shetty's Singham Again follows Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn) as he takes on crime and corruption. The film features crossovers with Shetty's cop universe, including characters played by Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. Available on Amazon Prime Video from 27 December 2024.

8. Kill Kill follows commando Amrit (Lakshya) as he boards a train to stop his love Tulika’s (Tanya Maniktala) forced marriage. Chaos ensues when knife-wielding thieves, led by the ruthless Fani, terrorize passengers. Amrit's battle for survival unfolds in a brutal action spree. The movie is available on Disney+ Hotstar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan) faces a supernatural challenge in a Kolkata mansion where two spirits claim to be Manjulika, blending horror, comedy, and suspense. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film will stream on Netflix from January 2025, following its theatrical release on 1 November 2024.

6. Manjummel Boys Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam survival thriller inspired by true events. The film follows a group of friends whose vacation to Kodaikanal turns into a life-or-death rescue mission when one of them accidentally falls into the Guna caves. The film is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in multiple languages.

7. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan) faces a supernatural challenge in a Kolkata mansion where two spirits claim to be Manjulika, blending horror, comedy, and suspense. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film will stream on Netflix from January 2025, following its theatrical release on 1 November 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Fighter The star-studded Bollywood movie ‘Fighter’ is an aerial action thriller centered around Squadron Leader Shamsher "Patty" Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) and his journey to becoming a true hero. Set against the backdrop of the Pulwama attack and Balakot airstrikes, the film showcases high-stakes missions, intense aerial warfare, and themes of patriotism and bravery. It is available on Netflix.

4. Shaitaan Shaitaan follows Kabir (Ajay Devgn) and his family as their peaceful retreat turns terrifying when a mysterious stranger, Vanraj (Madhavan), possesses their daughter, leading them into a sinister ritual. Kabir must battle supernatural forces to save his family from a dark fate. Users can watch it online on Netflix. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Maharaja Maharaja is a Tamil-language thriller that follows the journey of a barber, played by Vijay Sethupathi, whose life turns chaotic when something precious to him, "Lakshmi," is stolen. As he embarks on a mission to retrieve it, he uncovers a deep conspiracy involving powerful figures. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, it also stars Anurag Kashyap and Mamta Mohandas. The movie is available on Netflix.

2. Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank is a horror-comedy film set in the town of Chanderi, years after the disappearance of Stree. A new threat emerges in the form of a headless ghost, Sarkata, who abducts women for revenge. To combat this, the characters Vicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bittu (Aparshakti Khurana), Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi), and Jana (Abhishek Banerjee) team up with an unnamed woman (Shraddha Kapoor). Together, they face their fears to protect the town. The movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

1. Kalki 2898 AD Kalki 2898 AD has made it to the top of IMDb's list of Most Popular Indian Movies 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This sci-fi film that blends Indian mythology with futuristic concepts. Set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD, it follows the journey of a pregnant woman, Sumati, carrying the next avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki, as her enemies hunt her.

The film explores the battle between the forces of good, led by mythological figures like Ashwatthama, and the antagonist, Supreme Yaskin, in a world ruled by a dark megastructure. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and others.

The Hindi version of the movie is now available on Netflix. The Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb rating: 7.0