Google India has unveiled the top-searched movies of 2024, featuring titles like Stree 2, Manjummel Boys and Maharaja. These films are available on various streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

10. Aavesham Aavesham is an intense Malayalam comedy-thriller that captivates audiences with its riveting storyline and high-stakes drama. Strong performances, especially by Fahadh Faasil, keep viewers hooked until the climactic finale. It can be watched online on Amazon Prime Video.

9. Salaar Salaar, starring Prabhas, is a high-octane action-packed entertainer. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie promises breathtaking stunts, powerful dialogues and an epic storyline that pushes the boundaries of Indian cinema. Netflix streams it in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and English while the Hindi version is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

8. The Greatest of All Time This action drama stars Vijay, who plays the role of an agent. He comes back from retirement to finish a past project. It is available on Netflix.

7. Manjummel Boys Manjummel Boys is a survival drama. A group of friends faces a dangerous twist in their Kodaikanal vacation when one of them accidentally falls into the treacherous Guna Caves. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

6. Maharaja Maharaja, starring Vijay Setupathi and Anurag Kashyap, focuses on a man's quest for a dustbin. It may seem insignificant initially. Yet, as the narrative unfolds, the true importance of this ordinary object is revealed. The OTT version is available on Netflix.

5. Hanu-Man Hanu-Man is a Telugu superhero movie. The story is about Hanumanthu, who gets Hanuman’s powers to save the people of Anjanadri and eventually battles Michael after discovering a mysterious gem. The movie can be watched online on JioCinema, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar.

4. Laapataa Ladies Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, is a quirky comedy about two brides lost in rural India. Through humour and drama, it explores themes of identity, independence and societal expectations. India’s official Oscar entry is available on Netflix.

3. 12th Fail Based on true events, 12th Fail is an inspiring story about resilience and perseverance. The movie, directed by veteran Bollywood director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is about Manoj Kumar Sharma, who cracks the IPS. The Vikrant Massey starrer is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

2. Kalki 2898 AD Kalki 2898 AD is a futuristic sci-fi epic blending mythology with advanced technology. It has a star-studded cast of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and more. The Hindi version is available on Netflix while the original Telugu version is on Disney+ Hotstar.