Google India has revealed the most-searched movies of 2024. Let’s take a look at the Top 10 movies.
10. Aavesham
Aavesham is an intense Malayalam comedy-thriller that captivates audiences with its riveting storyline and high-stakes drama. Strong performances, especially by Fahadh Faasil, keep viewers hooked until the climactic finale. It can be watched online on Amazon Prime Video.
9. Salaar
Salaar, starring Prabhas, is a high-octane action-packed entertainer. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie promises breathtaking stunts, powerful dialogues and an epic storyline that pushes the boundaries of Indian cinema. Netflix streams it in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and English while the Hindi version is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
8. The Greatest of All Time
This action drama stars Vijay, who plays the role of an agent. He comes back from retirement to finish a past project. It is available on Netflix.
7. Manjummel Boys
Manjummel Boys is a survival drama. A group of friends faces a dangerous twist in their Kodaikanal vacation when one of them accidentally falls into the treacherous Guna Caves. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
6. Maharaja
Maharaja, starring Vijay Setupathi and Anurag Kashyap, focuses on a man’s quest for a dustbin. It may seem insignificant initially. Yet, as the narrative unfolds, the true importance of this ordinary object is revealed. The OTT version is available on Netflix.
5. Hanu-Man
Hanu-Man is a Telugu superhero movie. The story is about Hanumanthu, who gets Hanuman’s powers to save the people of Anjanadri and eventually battles Michael after discovering a mysterious gem. The movie can be watched online on JioCinema, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar.
4. Laapataa Ladies
Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, is a quirky comedy about two brides lost in rural India. Through humour and drama, it explores themes of identity, independence and societal expectations. India’s official Oscar entry is available on Netflix.
3. 12th Fail
Based on true events, 12th Fail is an inspiring story about resilience and perseverance. The movie, directed by veteran Bollywood director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is about Manoj Kumar Sharma, who cracks the IPS. The Vikrant Massey starrer is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
2. Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD is a futuristic sci-fi epic blending mythology with advanced technology. It has a star-studded cast of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and more. The Hindi version is available on Netflix while the original Telugu version is on Disney+ Hotstar.
1. Stree 2
Stree 2, the much-anticipated sequel, brings back the horror-comedy that thrilled audiences. With a fresh storyline and hilarious twists, it revisits the mysterious legend of the ghost that haunts Chanderi. It can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.