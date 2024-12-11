Google India has unveiled the most-searched web series of 2024, featuring top shows on platforms like Netflix, JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video.

Google India has revealed the most-searched web series of 2024. Let’s take a look at the Top 10 shows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10. 3 Body Problem The story starts in 1960s China, where a young woman’s choice creates ripples across time and space. In the present, a group of brilliant scientists and a determined detective team up to tackle a mysterious threat that puts humanity at risk. Watch it on Netflix.

9. Bigg Boss 18 In its latest season, Bigg Boss 18 promises intense drama, surprising twists and electrifying tasks. The show hosted by Salman Khan has contestants like Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal and Karan Veer Mehra. Watch it on JioCinema. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8. Kota Factory This coming-of-age series portrays the struggles of IIT aspirants in Kota. It combines humour and heartbreak, following Vaibhav and his friends as they navigate academic pressure and teenage dilemmas. Watch Season 3 on Netflix.

7. Marry My Husband This K-drama is about a terminally-ill woman whose husband is caught having an affair with her best friend. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

6. Queen of Tears Queen of Tears is about the struggles of a marriage. The K-drama is available for online viewing on Netflix. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Panchayat This heartfelt comedy-drama centres around Abhishek, a young graduate managing a rural Panchayat office. It offers a mix of humour and life lessons while highlighting rural India’s charm and challenges. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Bigg Boss 17 The 17th season was probably searched because of the launch of the new season. Standup comedian Munawar Faruqui won the show. It is available on JioCinema.

3. Last of Us In 2013, a single father lives near Austin, Texas, with his 12-year-old daughter. One night, a mutant Cordyceps fungus spreads across the US, turning people into violent creatures. Watch it on JioCinema. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Mirzapur Set in the crime-ridden town of Mirzapur, this gripping series narrates a brutal tale of power, revenge and family rivalries. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.