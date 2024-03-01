10 must-see travel experiences in the world: Google data show two ‘most-searched’ festivals are celebrated in Asia
Top recommended travel experiences include Manhattanhenge in New York City, Venice Carnival in Italy, Rio Carnival in Brazil, Day of the Dead in Mexico, and Chelsea Flower Show in the United Kingdom.
Making international travel plans for 2024 but confused about where to go and the best time to visit. Luxury travel company Kuoni has recently released its list of the world’s top must-see travel experiences that you can refer to. Europe has 4 destinations that the list recommends as ‘top must-see travel experiences’, while Japan and the United States grab two spots each