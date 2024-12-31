New Year’s resolutions inspire change, but many are difficult to maintain and often abandoned due to unrealistic goals or life’s distractions. Are you planning any of these? Think again.
“This year, I’ll wake up at 5 AM!” By week two, it’s snooze city, and waking up before noon feels like an Olympic achievement.
“I’ll eat only salads!” says the person who suddenly craves double cheeseburgers when they enter 2025. Salad dreams, burger realities.
“New year, new me!” sounds great until you remember pizza exists. By February, gym memberships turn into the most expensive keychains.
“No more online shopping!” Then comes a midnight Amazon sale, and boom—budget busted. Who knew socks with LED lights were so essential?
“This is my last cigarette… for real this time.” But then stress, boredom or that one friend who still smokes makes this resolution disappear faster than smoke rings. After all, even Shah Rukh Khan took 40 years to quit.
“I’ll learn French this year!” Cut to: January 10th, still struggling with “bonjour”. It turns out that Netflix subtitles don’t count as a language class.
“I’ll see the world!” Translation: Scrolls Instagram travel posts while chilling on the same old couch. Flights are expensive, okay? Envy while checking others’ photos, not!
“I’ll be present for my loved ones.” Then spends weekends binge-watching shows, ignoring texts from mumma asking when you’re visiting. The same old story!
“This year, no mess!” One week later: Junk drawer overflowing, and the ‘organisation’ app is buried under a pile of unopened notifications.
“I’ll limit my phone use.” Two minutes later: “Let me just check Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube… wait, what was my resolution again?”
