10 spine-chilling horror movies: Hollywood classics to watch on OTT to celebrate 2024 Halloween

Get ready for Halloween chills with this list of 10 spine-tingling horror films. Each brings unique thrills, eerie atmospheres, and unforgettable scares to make your Halloween night truly terrifying.
Plot: A family experiences a series of terrifying events after the death of their secretive grandmother, uncovering disturbing truths about their ancestry and destiny.
Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Plot: Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren confront a powerful evil spirit in a haunted farmhouse, aiming to save a family tormented by malevolent forces.
Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Plot: A young girl’s possession by a demonic entity leads her mother to seek help from two priests who battle the ancient evil.
Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Plot: A group of teenagers is terrorised in their dreams by Freddy Krueger, a vengeful spirit with deadly abilities, who haunts their nightmares.
Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Plot: A group of friends discovers a way to summon spirits using an embalmed hand, but when they push boundaries, dark forces are unleashed, leading to horrifying consequences.
Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Plot: After a strange sexual encounter, a young woman is pursued by an unknown entity that only she can see, leading to a relentless game of survival.
Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Plot: A single mother and her son are haunted by a sinister creature from a children’s book, forcing them to confront their worst fears.
Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
Plot: A reclusive young woman faces a terrifying invasion by extraterrestrial beings, forcing her into a night of survival and confronting her deepest fears.
Watch on Disney+ Hotstar
Plot: In 1630s New England, a family is torn apart by suspicion and terror as they believe a witch is among them, lurking in the dark woods.
Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube
Plot: A group of friends travels to a remote Swedish village for a festival, only to discover that the locals' traditions hide dark and disturbing secrets.
Watch on Apple TV
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess