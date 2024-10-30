10 spine-chilling horror movies: Hollywood classics to watch on OTT to celebrate 2024 Halloween

This Halloween, dive into 10 chilling horror films like 'The Exorcist' and 'The Babadook'. Each movie delivers spine-tingling moments and terrifying narratives that promise to haunt your night.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated30 Oct 2024, 02:23 PM IST
10 spine-chilling horror movies: Hollywood classics to watch on OTT to celebrate 2024 Halloween
10 spine-chilling horror movies: Hollywood classics to watch on OTT to celebrate 2024 Halloween

Get ready for Halloween chills with this list of 10 spine-tingling horror films. Each brings unique thrills, eerie atmospheres, and unforgettable scares to make your Halloween night truly terrifying.

Hereditary (2018)

Plot: A family experiences a series of terrifying events after the death of their secretive grandmother, uncovering disturbing truths about their ancestry and destiny.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Also Read | Love K-drama? Here are 5 new shows to enjoy this Diwali

The Conjuring (2013)

Plot: Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren confront a powerful evil spirit in a haunted farmhouse, aiming to save a family tormented by malevolent forces.

Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

The Exorcist (1973)

Plot: A young girl’s possession by a demonic entity leads her mother to seek help from two priests who battle the ancient evil.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Plot: A group of teenagers is terrorised in their dreams by Freddy Krueger, a vengeful spirit with deadly abilities, who haunts their nightmares.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Also Read | Rejected by OTT giants: Viewers praise Bollywood thriller after YouTube release

Talk to Me (2023)

Plot: A group of friends discovers a way to summon spirits using an embalmed hand, but when they push boundaries, dark forces are unleashed, leading to horrifying consequences.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

It Follows (2014)

Plot: After a strange sexual encounter, a young woman is pursued by an unknown entity that only she can see, leading to a relentless game of survival.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

The Babadook (2014)

Plot: A single mother and her son are haunted by a sinister creature from a children’s book, forcing them to confront their worst fears.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Also Read | Diwali 2024: 10 Bollywood classics to watch on OTT

No One Will Save You (2023)

Plot: A reclusive young woman faces a terrifying invasion by extraterrestrial beings, forcing her into a night of survival and confronting her deepest fears.

Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

The Witch (2015)

Plot: In 1630s New England, a family is torn apart by suspicion and terror as they believe a witch is among them, lurking in the dark woods.

Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Midsommar (2019)

Plot: A group of friends travels to a remote Swedish village for a festival, only to discover that the locals' traditions hide dark and disturbing secrets.

Watch on Apple TV

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 02:23 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends10 spine-chilling horror movies: Hollywood classics to watch on OTT to celebrate 2024 Halloween

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    289.00
    02:51 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    5.4 (1.9%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.75
    02:51 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.08%)

    Tata Steel share price

    149.35
    02:51 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -0.7 (-0.47%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    319.25
    02:51 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.4 (-0.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,286.00
    02:44 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    83.8 (6.97%)

    Coforge share price

    7,786.00
    02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    30.5 (0.39%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,227.00
    02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -6.65 (-0.54%)

    City Union Bank share price

    174.25
    02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.7 (-1.53%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,299.35
    02:37 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3689.7 (-7.53%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,400.35
    02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -433.9 (-6.35%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,171.35
    02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -760.25 (-5.09%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    651.10
    02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -30.1 (-4.42%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    371.25
    02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    31.85 (9.38%)

    Redington India share price

    182.20
    02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    15.45 (9.27%)

    Action Construction Equipment share price

    1,285.35
    02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    101.8 (8.6%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    154.75
    02:46 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    11.25 (7.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.