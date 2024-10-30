Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  10 spine-chilling horror movies: Hollywood classics to watch on OTT to celebrate 2024 Halloween

10 spine-chilling horror movies: Hollywood classics to watch on OTT to celebrate 2024 Halloween

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

This Halloween, dive into 10 chilling horror films like 'The Exorcist' and 'The Babadook'. Each movie delivers spine-tingling moments and terrifying narratives that promise to haunt your night.

10 spine-chilling horror movies: Hollywood classics to watch on OTT to celebrate 2024 Halloween

Get ready for Halloween chills with this list of 10 spine-tingling horror films. Each brings unique thrills, eerie atmospheres, and unforgettable scares to make your Halloween night truly terrifying.

Hereditary (2018)

Plot: A family experiences a series of terrifying events after the death of their secretive grandmother, uncovering disturbing truths about their ancestry and destiny.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

The Conjuring (2013)

Plot: Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren confront a powerful evil spirit in a haunted farmhouse, aiming to save a family tormented by malevolent forces.

Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

The Exorcist (1973)

Plot: A young girl’s possession by a demonic entity leads her mother to seek help from two priests who battle the ancient evil.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Plot: A group of teenagers is terrorised in their dreams by Freddy Krueger, a vengeful spirit with deadly abilities, who haunts their nightmares.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Talk to Me (2023)

Plot: A group of friends discovers a way to summon spirits using an embalmed hand, but when they push boundaries, dark forces are unleashed, leading to horrifying consequences.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

It Follows (2014)

Plot: After a strange sexual encounter, a young woman is pursued by an unknown entity that only she can see, leading to a relentless game of survival.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

The Babadook (2014)

Plot: A single mother and her son are haunted by a sinister creature from a children’s book, forcing them to confront their worst fears.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

No One Will Save You (2023)

Plot: A reclusive young woman faces a terrifying invasion by extraterrestrial beings, forcing her into a night of survival and confronting her deepest fears.

Watch on Disney+ Hotstar

The Witch (2015)

Plot: In 1630s New England, a family is torn apart by suspicion and terror as they believe a witch is among them, lurking in the dark woods.

Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Midsommar (2019)

Plot: A group of friends travels to a remote Swedish village for a festival, only to discover that the locals' traditions hide dark and disturbing secrets.

Watch on Apple TV

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.