' ₹100 crore in the bank, but living in a village': Viral post about Silicon Valley millionaire strikes a chord

A social media post by entrepreneur Vineeth K has struck a chord online after he recounted the story of a former college classmate who, despite reportedly becoming a self-made millionaire in Silicon Valley, chose to leave behind his life in the United States and return to a village in India.

According to Vineeth, the story illustrates how financial success cannot always shield people from personal struggles or guarantee emotional well-being.

Sharing the account on X, he described his former classmate as a "self-made dollar millionaire" who built a successful company in Silicon Valley before his personal life took an unexpected turn.

Calling it one of the "saddest stories" he had ever heard, Vineeth wrote:

"A self-made dollar millionaire. Built a company in Silicon Valley. Earned a fortune… But 2 years back the way, life fell apart."

Livemint has not independently verified the claims made in the viral social media post.

Claims Of Family Dispute And Return To India According to Vineeth, his former classmate became embroiled in disputes involving his wife—who was also their college mate—as well as her parents and brother.

He claimed the situation eventually led to court cases, depression and separation from the entrepreneur's child.

Vineeth further alleged that his friend was not allowed to meet his child and ultimately decided to leave behind his life in the US.

Instead, he returned to India, where he now reportedly lives in a small village despite having more than ₹100 crore in the bank.

Sharing an update on his friend's life, Vineeth wrote:

"He eventually came back to India."

He added:

"Today, he has ₹100+ crore in the bank, but lives in a small village, spends his time in God’s service, and shares videos about healing and surviving…. Most of the videos are not even very thoughtful, you can hear the struggle in his voice."

'Protect Your Mind As Much As Your Wealth' Reflecting on the experience, Vineeth said it was not the only such story he had encountered.

He argued that emotional well-being should be valued as highly as financial success.

"No amount of money can compensate for the absence of mental peace. Protect your mind as much as you protect your wealth," he wrote.

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His post quickly gained traction, prompting discussions about mental health, work-life balance and whether material success alone can bring lasting happiness.

Internet Reacts The viral post attracted a flood of responses, with many users expressing sympathy for the entrepreneur described in Vineeth's account.

One user commented:

"Mental peace and a good night sleep are highly underrated."

Another wrote:

"We cannot say when life will take a turn. We cannot escape the night."

A third user remarked:

"Choosing your partner is one of the toughest tasks these days! U never know."

Another comment read:

"That’s true ! Still I believe god himself is protecting him."

One user, however, posted:

"Women can ruin anything. No amount of love, decades of relationship matters to them. They'll flip in a moment and be done with it."