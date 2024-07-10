100 grams of coriander@ ₹131 after 22% discount? Zepto pricing sparks social media backlash, ₹40/50 Blinkit offer cited

  • A Gurgaon resident shocked social media with a post on Zepto pricing coriander at 131 per 100 grams after a discount, sparking reactions on X. Users compared prices with Blinkit, debated convenience costs, and slammed the high pricing.

Livemint
First Published10 Jul 2024, 11:29 AM IST
A screenshot shared by a Gurgaon resident on social media shows coriander priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>131 per 100 grams on the quick-commerce platform Zepto, prompting surprise and criticism from users.
A screenshot shared by a Gurgaon resident on social media shows coriander priced at ₹131 per 100 grams on the quick-commerce platform Zepto, prompting surprise and criticism from users.

A Gurgaon resident recently took to social media to express his astonishment at the price of coriander on the quick-commerce platform Zepto. Harsh Upadhyay shared a screenshot showing the herb priced at 131 per 100 grams, even after a 22% discount, triggering a social media backlash as users compared prices with Blinkit, debated convenience costs, and slammed the exorbitant pricing.

The platform listed "Coriander Leaves" at 131 and "Coriander Leaves Premium" at 141 per 100 grams.

“Dhaniya 100 gm costs you 131 on Zepto,” Upadhyay posted alongside a screenshot of his Zepto app on the social media platform X.

The reactions on X ranged from surprise to amusement.

“At this price, I'd rather have dry fruits!” one user exclaimed.

“Ye chori hai. Boycott them,” another called it daylight robbery.

Some users compared Zepto's prices with those of its rival, Blinkit, which recently also began offering the herb for free with some vegetable orders.

“It’s 40 on Blinkit,” one person noted.

“I ordered for around 50 on Blinkit in Delhi today,” added edtech entrepreneur Saurabh Jain in the comments section.

Also Read | Unnao road accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for deceased

“Our local vegetable seller gives dhaniya for free,” several users pointed out.

Others highlighted that customers are often paying a premium for the convenience of delivery.

Also Read | Latest News Today Live Updates July 10, 2024: Unnao road accident: ‘Extremely painful..,’ PM Modi expresses condolences, announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for deceased

“But this is the same funda as Zomato... one pays for the convenience of not going out and dragged through a manhole in the monsoon.. all Zomato prices are higher than the restaurant menu.. am I missing anything?” questioned one user.

“Urging you all to pick up basics outside of these apps. Daylight robbery in the name of convenience,” another countered.

Zepto, which promises to deliver anything from groceries to cosmetics within about 10 minutes, announced it had raised $665 million in a pre-IPO round at a valuation of $3.6 billion, as per a Mint report.

Also Read | Kota’s largest coaching centre, Allen, slashes salaries, student admission drops

Zepto, which is gearing up for a public-market listing next year, had gained its coveted unicorn status just nine months earlier, when it raised $200 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:10 Jul 2024, 11:29 AM IST
HomeNewstrends100 grams of coriander@ ₹131 after 22% discount? Zepto pricing sparks social media backlash, ₹40/50 Blinkit offer cited

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

168.50
12:25 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-3.3 (-1.92%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.40
12:25 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-1.3 (-0.76%)

Bharat Electronics

332.20
12:25 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-2.35 (-0.7%)

Ashok Leyland

225.85
12:25 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-2.5 (-1.09%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rail Vikas Nigam

586.90
12:17 PM | 10 JUL 2024
43.75 (8.05%)

Prism Johnson

173.95
12:17 PM | 10 JUL 2024
9.1 (5.52%)

Vardhaman Textiles

527.25
12:17 PM | 10 JUL 2024
20.65 (4.08%)

Computer Age Management Services

4,145.20
12:17 PM | 10 JUL 2024
157.3 (3.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue