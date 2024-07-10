Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  100 grams of coriander@ 131 after 22% discount? Zepto pricing sparks social media backlash, 40/50 Blinkit offer cited

100 grams of coriander@ ₹131 after 22% discount? Zepto pricing sparks social media backlash, ₹40/50 Blinkit offer cited

Livemint

  • A Gurgaon resident shocked social media with a post on Zepto pricing coriander at 131 per 100 grams after a discount, sparking reactions on X. Users compared prices with Blinkit, debated convenience costs, and slammed the high pricing.

A screenshot shared by a Gurgaon resident on social media shows coriander priced at 131 per 100 grams on the quick-commerce platform Zepto, prompting surprise and criticism from users.

A Gurgaon resident recently took to social media to express his astonishment at the price of coriander on the quick-commerce platform Zepto. Harsh Upadhyay shared a screenshot showing the herb priced at 131 per 100 grams, even after a 22% discount, triggering a social media backlash as users compared prices with Blinkit, debated convenience costs, and slammed the exorbitant pricing.

The platform listed "Coriander Leaves" at 131 and "Coriander Leaves Premium" at 141 per 100 grams.

“Dhaniya 100 gm costs you 131 on Zepto," Upadhyay posted alongside a screenshot of his Zepto app on the social media platform X.

The reactions on X ranged from surprise to amusement.

“At this price, I'd rather have dry fruits!" one user exclaimed.

“Ye chori hai. Boycott them," another called it daylight robbery.

Some users compared Zepto's prices with those of its rival, Blinkit, which recently also began offering the herb for free with some vegetable orders.

“It’s 40 on Blinkit," one person noted.

“I ordered for around 50 on Blinkit in Delhi today," added edtech entrepreneur Saurabh Jain in the comments section.

“Our local vegetable seller gives dhaniya for free," several users pointed out.

Others highlighted that customers are often paying a premium for the convenience of delivery.

“But this is the same funda as Zomato... one pays for the convenience of not going out and dragged through a manhole in the monsoon.. all Zomato prices are higher than the restaurant menu.. am I missing anything?" questioned one user.

“Urging you all to pick up basics outside of these apps. Daylight robbery in the name of convenience," another countered.

Zepto, which promises to deliver anything from groceries to cosmetics within about 10 minutes, announced it had raised $665 million in a pre-IPO round at a valuation of $3.6 billion, as per a Mint report.

Zepto, which is gearing up for a public-market listing next year, had gained its coveted unicorn status just nine months earlier, when it raised $200 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion.

