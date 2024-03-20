A video has surfaced online claiming that Kate Middleton's lookalike Heidi Agan was spotted shopping with Prince William at a farm shop. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Agan has rejected the rumors. She said "100 per cent" it was Kate Middleton only

According to a professional website, Agan is most closest lookalie of Princess of Wales. Due to her uncanny resemblance with Kate, Agan has received a lot of media footage and has appeared on television and at other events. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Agan told the Metro that she was not in the video but was occupied with a "teaching job" elsewhere.

About Kate's absence, Agan said the drama on social media needs to stop. The lookalike of Kate said that the Princess of Wales is alive, and added, "If the surgery is something that she wanted to keep private, then they [Kensington Palace] are right not to share more details. She is a public figure but not public property, and we must respect that". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, after the release of the footage and Agan's statement, Kate Middleton was finally spotted in public since the “photogate" fiasco of an “edited" royal photograph after her abdominal surgery triggered rumours over her health.

The video, which shows the 42-year-old Princess of Wales carrying her own shopping bag as the royal couple walks together, was released late on Monday by ‘The Sun newspaper which said the footage is from Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video will end the wild conspiracy theories and speculation doing the rounds over Princess Kate’s health.

The scrutiny around the future queen of Britain has been on overdrive after she was admitted to the London Clinic for a planned surgery on January 16, with social media speculation swirling around her recuperation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kate was last pictured on Christmas Day 2023 as she attended the Royal Family's annual church service in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!