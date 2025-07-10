Optical illusion: Only 1 in 10 people can find the number 116 in this viral numeric brain teaser

Is your eyesight as sharp as an eagle’s? Let’s put your observation skills to the ultimate test with this viral optical illusion challenge. Somewhere in the grid full of 119s lies a sneaky little 116 and you have just 7 seconds to find it. At first glance, the image looks like a boring matrix of repeated numbers. Rows upon rows of 119, that are neatly arranged to confuse your mind. But not everything is as it seems.

FYI, our brain is wired to recognise patterns, which is why spotting the odd one out amidst the repetition of letters or numbers is a difficult task. The moment you begin to scan through the puzzle, your eyes may betray you.

What is the optical illusion about? The illusion is not just a test of your vision; it’s a test of focus. Here's a tip: don't go through the image in the obvious traditional left-to-right way. Try breaking the pattern, go diagonally or even in zigzag. Sometimes, not going the expected route gives your brain just the right kick it needs. Still searching for 116? Don’t worry, only a small percentage of people actually spot it within the time limit.

The answer to the puzzle The hidden 116 is located in the 9th column. It is the second last number.

Once you actually locate 116 among the 119s, it becomes too obvious. That’s the power of optical illusions: they exercise our mind and remind us how easily the brain can be tricked. So, were you able to crack it under 7 seconds? Or are you now rubbing your eyes in disbelief? Either way, give yourself a pat on the back. Engaging in puzzles isn't just for fun; it’s also a workout session for your brain. And if you spotted the 116 like a pro? Well, you might just have eagle eyes after all.

