Active Stocks
Tue Apr 30 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.65 2.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.70 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.10 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,009.35 0.89%
Business News/ News / Trends/  11-year-old kid becomes Jain monk in Gujarat; netizens get furious, ‘That kid looks genuinely sad…’
BackBack

11-year-old kid becomes Jain monk in Gujarat; netizens get furious, ‘That kid looks genuinely sad…’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

A 30-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son from Karnataka recently became Jain monks, taking on new names during the Diksha ceremony held in Gujarat. Many users on social media were not impressed with the child becoming a monk.

A 30-year-old woman from Karnataka, Sweety, and her 11-year-old son, Hridhan, recently became Jain monks in a ceremony in Gujarat (Screengrab from Instagram/@prit_shah_photography)Premium
A 30-year-old woman from Karnataka, Sweety, and her 11-year-old son, Hridhan, recently became Jain monks in a ceremony in Gujarat (Screengrab from Instagram/@prit_shah_photography)

A 30-year-old woman from Karnataka, Sweety, and her 11-year-old son, Hridhan, recently became Jain monks. In a ceremony known as Diksha, which marks a commitment to live a life of spiritual discipline, they were given new names: Bhavshudhi Rekha Shri Ji for the mother and Hitashay Ratanavijay Ji for the son.

Viveka, a family relative, told Hindustan Times that Bhavshudhi Rekha Shri Ji had chosen to become a monk during her pregnancy. She also decided that her son would become a Jain monk like her. Growing up, her son was always aware that he was expected to enter monastic life eventually. 

Also Read: Gujarati couple donates 200 crore fortune in a royal ceremony; here's why | Watch

In January 2024, the mother-son duo participated in the Diksha ceremony in Surat, Gujarat. Following the ceremony, they now live in Surat itself. While Bhavshudhi Rekha Shri Ji decided to undertake this journey with her son, her husband Manish and other family members supported this decision. 

Viveka told HT that Manish and the family were "happy and proud of them".

Netizens react to child becoming monk

As the images and videos of the ceremony went viral on social media, netizens reacted to it. While some believe it takes “a lot of courage to go on this pure path", not many are impressed with the choices made by the mother for her son.

Also Read: Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj passes away after undertaking ‘sallekhna’, PM Modi expresses grief

“The kid doesn't even know properly where he has been sent to, and away from her mother forever. He can't make such decisions at this immature age. He is just sacrificed by parents," wrote one user.

“Why would you marry and have a child when you want to do this in the end?" wrote another.

“Being a Jain myself, this is wrong. A child’s free will comes after 18. A parent pushing a child to do something that inflates their ego is pure selfish," was the response from another one.

Also Read: Gujarat class 12 topper Varshil Shah set to become a Jain monk

“People of any religion taking any form of sanyaas before 18 should be made illegal, kids aren't mature enough to vote but can take such huge life decisions ?? Who're we kidding," posted another.

“There is nothing beautiful in this. That kid looks genuinely sad in this video. I m not sure if he even understands thoroughly what’s even happening. The mother just seems too proud of her son doing something mentioned in the religion," another user posted.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue