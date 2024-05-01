11-year-old kid becomes Jain monk in Gujarat; netizens get furious, ‘That kid looks genuinely sad…’
A 30-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son from Karnataka recently became Jain monks, taking on new names during the Diksha ceremony held in Gujarat. Many users on social media were not impressed with the child becoming a monk.
A 30-year-old woman from Karnataka, Sweety, and her 11-year-old son, Hridhan, recently became Jain monks. In a ceremony known as Diksha, which marks a commitment to live a life of spiritual discipline, they were given new names: Bhavshudhi Rekha Shri Ji for the mother and Hitashay Ratanavijay Ji for the son.