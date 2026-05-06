‘ ₹1,200 for 15 km’: Bengaluru woman's rant on rising auto fare leaves internet shocked

Bengaluru is known for two things-- pleasant weather and infamous traffic. While social media is full of rants about the city's never-ending traffic issues, recently, a woman revealed that travelling 15 km in an auto costs ₹1,200. She added that it took 3 hours to reach the destination.

Bengaluru auto fare issue A Bengaluru-based user took to Instagram and shared that the incident happened to her friend, who paid ₹1,200 for a 3-hour auto ride. Her post has left people shocked on the internet.

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The individual with the user ID @sanya.unfiltered, said, "I did not expect this from Bangalore," adding with utter shock, "Kal meri friend ne 15 km k liye ₹1,200 diye autowale ko (Yesterday my friend paid ₹1,200 for an autoride of 15 km)!"

"Itne me toh ghar ka ration do baar aa jayega (In this much money, we could buy household groceries twice)," she remarked.

The user continued to joke about the rising auto fare in the city. Comparing it with those who move to the Silicon Valley of India to study, she said, "Isiliye mai Bengaluru k barish ko romanticise nahi kr pa rahi hu. Kiuki yaha violins nahi horns bajte ha (I am not able to romanticise Bengaluru rains because here, instead of filmy music, one can only hear auto horns due to traffic)."

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3 hours to reach home in Bengaluru She also talked about the struggle of finding a ride in the city, something that many on social media complain about. "Ek ride book karne me itna effort lag jata hai jitna college admission me nahi laga tha. Humara career bane na bane, ye autowale ka toh pakka ban raha hai (It takes more effort to book one ride than it did to get into college. Whether our careers take off or not, these auto drivers are definitely making theirs)," she concluded.

Her caption further hinted at Bengaluru traffic issues. It read: "Took her 3 hours to reach home (crying emoji face) Paid 1.2k just so that the auto driver doesn’t leave her midway."

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Netizens react Reacting to her now-viral post, many from the city found it relatable. Among them, a user wrote in the comments, "So much fare to pay."

Another one called the incident a 'trauma'.

Someone else suggested, "Book cab it's better (sic)."

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The user is a 22-year-old corporate employee who often shared insights from her life in Bengaluru. Talking about Bengaluru traffic, she previously said in a reel, “Bangalore me office jane se bada kaam office tak jana hai (In Bangalore, getting to the office is a bigger task than going to work itself).”

“Ek toh rides milna mushkil. Aur agar mil jaye toh price dekh k lagta hai isse acha toh chutti le lu. Meri aadhi zindagi sadak me nikal rahi hai (It is difficult to get rides in Bengaluru and even if you manage to get one, the price makes you feel like it’s better to just take a day off. Half my life is being spent on the road).”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Live Mint did not independently verify the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.