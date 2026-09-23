' ₹12K for rent, ₹1.4L for daughter's education': Auto driver shocks people with no savings despite ₹75K monthly earning

An auto driver's monthly income is going viral on the internet. Earning about ₹75,000 a month, he revealed his expenditure. His biggest expense seems to be the school fees of his daughter, for which he allocates ₹1.4 lakh annually. He revealed that after all of his expenses, including rent, groceries, EMI and his vehicle maintenance, he ends up with no savings.

Auto driver earns ₹ 75,000 In fact, he said that he has to occasionally borrow money to pay his bills. His struggle has sparked a debate regarding education costs in India.

In the video, a man is seen interacting with the auto driver in Hindi. The location remains unknown.

The man is seen asking the auto driver, “How much is your monthly average?” The driver shared that he earns around ₹75,000 in a month. He was then asked to provide a full breakdown of his expenses, including gas, car EMI, house rent and household-related expenses.

₹ 1.4 lakh per year school fees The man further asked the driver how many children he has, to which the driver said he has a daughter. He added, “I am not educated. I have put her in a good school.” The auto driver said that he spends ₹1.4 lakh in a year for her schooling.

Despite earning ₹75,000, the auto driver said that he is left with no savings by the end of the month. He added that occasionally he relies on a loan to stay afloat.

The video was shared by a financial services company on its Instagram account.

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Netizens debate on education system in India Soon after the video went viral. Reacting to it, several users on the platform shared their take on the man's financial status.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote in the comments, “I think he can downshift the school expenses and invest 5-10k for his daughter so that he will not have to take out a loan for her college.” "Why education is much expensive in @India is the big business opportunity forever," added another in the comments.

Someone else commented, "1.40L per year (laughing emoji) the education system is a JOKE."

A different user argued, "Don't have kids if you financial condition isn't good."