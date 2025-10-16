12-year-old drills hole into patient's skull as surgeon watches on: Doctor now faces trial

An Austrian brain surgeon is facing trial after allegedly allowing her 12-year-old daughter to drill a hole in a patient’s skull during surgery. The incident reportedly took place in January 2024 at the Graz Regional Hospital, Austria. According to a report by Kurier, the 33-year-old patient, a farm worker, was admitted with a traumatic brain injury following a serious accident. During the operation, the surgeon, accompanied by a neurosurgeon in training, allegedly invited her daughter into the operating theatre and let her drill a hole for a medical probe once the procedure was nearly finished.

How did the incident come to light? The doctor reportedly told nurses afterward that her daughter had “just completed her first gynecological hysterectomy,” a claim that later sparked outrage. The hospital launched an investigation after multiple anonymous reports were submitted.

What does the surgeon say in her defence? The accused surgeon denies allowing her daughter to drill the patient’s skull. She told the court that her comments were a result of “bloody stupid maternal pride” and admitted that her “biggest mistake was letting her go to the operating table.”

However, her junior colleague gave a different account, confirming that the girl did help drill the hole but claimed he was “always in control” of the tool.

What do prosecutors say? Prosecutor Julia Steiner described the act as showing “incredible disrespect towards the patient.” She questioned, “What would have happened if the drill had been defective and had not stopped automatically after breaking through the skull bone?” and warned that the “risk cannot be downplayed.”