A 12-year-old girl who consumed a seemingly harmless liquid nitrogen-infused "smoky paan" landed on the operation table after doctors observed a hole in her stomach.

According to the Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, the girl had consumed 'smoky paan' at a wedding reception in Bengaluru.

She was diagnosed with a hole in her stomach (perforation peritonitis), the hospital said in a statement, adding that it necessitated an emergency surgical intervention to prevent further complications.

The patient underwent exploratory laparotomy with intraoperative endoscopy (Intra-op OGD scopy), and sleeve gastrectomy was swiftly conducted to address the critical condition, it said.

"Intra-op OGD scopy- a procedure, where an endoscope, a flexible tube with a camera and light, is used during surgery to examine the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum-the first part of the small intestine," Dr Vijay H S, who headed the team of doctors operating on the girl was quoted as saying by the hospital.

The hospital also said an unhealthy patch of about 4x5 cm on the lesser curvature of the stomach was taken care of with sleeve resection (a part of the stomach was removed).

The 12-year-old had two days of ICU stay post-surgery and was discharged for recovery at home after six days.

Why is liquid nitrogen dangerous in food? Liquid nitrogen can be dangerous in food due to its extremely cold temperature. Direct contact can cause frostbite-like injuries, and inhaling the vapour can lead to breathing difficulties.

The US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) warns against adding liquid nitrogen to food "just before consumption". Proper handling and precautions are crucial to avoid health hazards.

Health experts told Times Now that although liquid nitrogen is "non-toxic and inert", it can act as an asphyxiant by displacing oxygen in the air to below required levels. Extreme levels may also cause loss of consciousness, vomiting, dizziness, and even death.

(With PTI inputs)

