₹1.3 lakh shopping in Japan, no receipts: Traveller's customs dilemma raises a question for Indians

Travelling abroad can cost more than you imagine if you are not aware of customs rules. In one such incident, an Indian tourist spent almost ₹1.3 lakh on shopping in Japan. The traveller splurged on clothes, shoes, manga, figurines, stationery, chocolates, toys and video game discs. However, his problem began when he threw away all the purchase receipts.

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₹ 1.3 lakh shopping in Japan, traveller throws away receipts Taking to Reddit, the user wondered whether he would face trouble upon returning to India with the purchases and no money receipts.

The user wrote, “So I spent around 1.3 lakhs buying clothes, shoe, manga, figurines, stationary items, chocolates, toys, game disc and threw away all the receipts. Is there anything I should do now or am I cooked (sic)?"

The post has gained several reactions in the comment section. It has also sparked a discussion about India's customs regulations and the rules regarding goods purchased abroad and brought to the country by travellers.

What are India's customs rules for shopping abroad? Under the Baggage Rules 2026, eligible Indian residents returning from foreign countries are entitled to a general duty-free allowance of ₹75,000 for goods carried on their person or in accompanied baggage. This is the revised rule, which increased the current allowance from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000.

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The ₹75,000 allowance is also applicable to tourists of Indian origin and certain other categories of passengers, such as foreigners with a valid visa, other than a tourist visa.

However, foreign-origin tourists have an allowance of ₹25,000 under the government's new rule, which took effect in February earlier this year.

The above allowance is subject to applicable rules and exclusions.

Revised duty-free limits Indian residents Up to ₹ 75,000 Tourists of Indian origin Up to ₹ 75,000 Foreign nationals holding valid non-tourist visas Up to ₹ 75,000 Tourists of foreign origin Up to ₹ 25,000 Airline crew members Up to ₹ 2,500

Additionally, travellers arriving via land borders do not have any general duty-free allowances in this case.

The new rule has also rationalised transfer-of-residence benefits for eligible passengers returning to India. The duty-free allowance is capped at ₹1.5 lakh for those who have stayed abroad for up to 12 months, ₹3 lakh for stays of one to two years, and ₹7.5 lakh for stays exceeding two years, each subject to applicable eligibility.

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The revised rules also allow eligible returning residents and tourists of Indian origin who have stayed abroad for more than one year to bring in jewellery duty-free, subject to weight limits. Up to 40 grams of gold is allowed for female passengers and 20 grams for males.

Additionally, the framework allows the duty-free import of one laptop for passengers over 18 years of age, as well as pets.

Also Read | Mumbai CEO flags India airport entry hassles, sparks debate over immigration

Do personal products count towards the allowance? In this case, used personal products and travel necessities are to be treated separately from newly purchased goods. Items such as clothing, footwear, collectables, toys and stationery bought abroad may need to be considered when assessing whether a traveller has exceeded the applicable allowance. Such items may fall within the scope of a passenger's newly acquired goods. However, the treatment of such items depends on the applicable baggage provisions and how they are brought into India.

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The Baggage Rules 2026 distinguish personal effects from goods imported for commercial purposes. In simple words, personal items include new or used articles that a passenger may reasonably require during a journey, but they exclude goods brought in for commercial purposes.

However, this doesn't mean every purchase becomes exempt from customs duty because it is intended for personal use. The applicable allowances, exemptions and classification of the goods must be considered for the final valuation.

Travellers should also keep in mind that the general allowance cannot be clubbed with that of another passenger, according to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

What to do if shopping exceeds the duty-free allowance? Passengers carrying goods more than their eligible duty-free allowance must declare them via the ATITHI 2.0 app or Customs Declaration Form and pay the customs duty on the excess value.

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Also Read | Deferred customs duty payment schedules can make India more competitive

What if receipts are not available? Purchase receipts serve as useful evidence of the amount paid for goods bought abroad. If the receipts have been discarded, travellers can look for alternative records, such as credit or debit card statements, digital payment transactions, online order confirmations or purchase emails/text messages.

Invoices make it easy to declare the value of the goods to customs officials.

The final assessment of the situation remains subject to the applicable customs valuation and baggage rules.

Travellers should also be aware of the rules governing tax-free shopping in the country of purchase.

Disclaimer: This article is based on social media generated content and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. Live Mint couldn't independently verify its claim and doesn't endorse them. Check the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs official website for the latest applicable rules.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.