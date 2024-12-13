December 13: Today is Friday, December 13— a day that signals just a little over two weeks remain before 2024 comes to a close. It is also known as Friday, the 13th, a date considered unlucky in many Western traditions.

Friday, the 13th, occurs when the 13th day of a month falls on a Friday, which happens at least once a year.

In 2024, there were two Fridays, the 13th: September 13 and December 13.

From Norse myths to Christian legends — there are a host of reasons why this day is considered unlucky. Here's a look at 13 of them:

Why is Friday 13 unlucky? 1. 13 and Friday: Friday the 13th combines the number 13, which is often associated with incompleteness and disorder, with Friday, a day traditionally linked to misfortune.

2. The Last Supper: According to the Bible, Judas, who betrayed Jesus, was the 13th guest at the Last Supper.

3. Crucification of Jesus: Jesus was crucified on a Friday.

4. The Knights Templar: King Philip IV of France ordered the arrest of the Knights Templar on Friday, October 13, 1307. On that day, many of the Templars were arrested, tortured, and executed, and their property was confiscated. The timing of the arrests on Friday the 13th contributed to the superstition surrounding the date, associating it with bad luck and misfortune.

5. Norse mythology: According to Norse mythology, Loki was the 13th guest at a dinner party of the gods. His presence led to mischief and chaos, ultimately causing the world to be plunged into darkness.

6. Tarot cards: The "death" card in a deck of tarot cards is often associated with Friday the 13th.

Also Read | Viral videos: Clips of contractual drivers buying alcohol on duty surface online

7. Mythological events: Fridays have long been associated with negative events in history and religious texts, such as the fall of Adam and Eve, the murder of Abel, and the flooding of Noah's Ark.

8. 19th-Century beliefs: The belief that Friday is an unlucky day was further solidified in the 19th century when Friday the 13th became popular as a day of bad luck.

9. Books and movies: The superstition around Friday the 13th gained momentum through Thomas W Lawson's novel Friday, the Thirteenth and the famous film Friday the 13th. Later, Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code added its own twist to the myth, contributing to the modern infamy of the date.

10. Egyptian mythology: Ancient Egyptians associated the number 13 with the transition into life after death, which is considered unlucky.

11. Every Friday was a day of Penance: “In the old Catholic tradition, every Friday was a day of penance. And that idea has persisted,” said Moria Marsh, a folklore librarian in the US, reported news outlet NPR.

12. French writings: In ancient French writings and plays, several characters are known to have said they faced misfortunes simply because they were born on Friday the 13th. This rooted the tradition more.